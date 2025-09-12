Houston Hockey Community

Houston Hockey Community

Houston Hockey Community's Memberships

Sapphire
$105

Renews monthly

Membership includes 1 league year round 2026 registration of choice

No charge Roller Sub Player Fees

Subject to availability.

No charge Roller Pick Up games

Subject to availability

Total Annual Membership $1260

Paid Monthly $105

Emerald
$210

Renews monthly

Membership includes 2 league year round 2026 registration of choice

No charge Roller Sub Player Fees

Subject to availability.

No charge Roller Pick Up games

Subject to availability

Total Annual Membership $2520

Paid Monthly $210

Diamond-Corporate Sponsor
$300

Renews monthly

Includes Company Sponsorship Signage placed in the facility

includes up to 3 Leagues 2026 year round registration of choice

*No charge Roller Sub Player Fees

*No charge Roller pick up games

*Subject to availability.


Total Annual Membership $3600

Paid Monthly $300


Exclusive Access to the facility for personal training and practice.

Diamond Members will be provided with access upon request and availability during operational hours




Garnet Gemstones (Family)
$350

Renews monthly

Family Membership Includes up to 3 leagues year round 2026 registration of choice for you and your family

*No charge Roller Sub Player Fees

*No charge Roller pick up games

*Exclusive Access to the facility for personal training and practice.

Subject to Availability


Total Annual Membership $4200

Paid Monthly $350


Garnet Members will be provided with after hours access subject to availability.

QUARTZ
$20

Renews monthly

Goalies Only!

All Goalies Must have a current membership in order to play any league game as a Rostered player or Sub for any team

Bedrock
$75

Renews monthly

Membership includes 1 (Youth or Adult) NHL Street league year round 2026 registration of choice

No charge Ball & Roller Pick Up games

Subject to availability

Total Annual Membership $900

Paid Monthly $75

Flintstone
$125

Renews monthly

Family Membership Includes up to 3 Ball Hockey leagues year round 2026 registration of choice for you and your family

*No charge Roller Sub Player Fees

(Club Level Only)

*No charge Roller pick up games

and Stick & Pucks


*Exclusive Access to the facility for personal training and practice.

Subject to Availability


Total Annual Membership $1500

Paid Monthly $125


Flintstone Members will be provided with after hours access subject to availability.

