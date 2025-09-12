Houston Hockey Community's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Membership includes 1 league year round 2026 registration of choice
No charge Roller Sub Player Fees
Subject to availability.
No charge Roller Pick Up games
Subject to availability
Total Annual Membership $1260
Paid Monthly $105
Renews monthly
Membership includes 2 league year round 2026 registration of choice
No charge Roller Sub Player Fees
Subject to availability.
No charge Roller Pick Up games
Subject to availability
Total Annual Membership $2520
Paid Monthly $210
Renews monthly
Includes Company Sponsorship Signage placed in the facility
includes up to 3 Leagues 2026 year round registration of choice
*No charge Roller Sub Player Fees
*No charge Roller pick up games
*Subject to availability.
Total Annual Membership $3600
Paid Monthly $300
Exclusive Access to the facility for personal training and practice.
Diamond Members will be provided with access upon request and availability during operational hours
Renews monthly
Family Membership Includes up to 3 leagues year round 2026 registration of choice for you and your family
*No charge Roller Sub Player Fees
*No charge Roller pick up games
*Exclusive Access to the facility for personal training and practice.
Subject to Availability
Total Annual Membership $4200
Paid Monthly $350
Garnet Members will be provided with after hours access subject to availability.
Renews monthly
Goalies Only!
All Goalies Must have a current membership in order to play any league game as a Rostered player or Sub for any team
Renews monthly
Membership includes 1 (Youth or Adult) NHL Street league year round 2026 registration of choice
No charge Ball & Roller Pick Up games
Subject to availability
Total Annual Membership $900
Paid Monthly $75
Renews monthly
Family Membership Includes up to 3 Ball Hockey leagues year round 2026 registration of choice for you and your family
*No charge Roller Sub Player Fees
(Club Level Only)
*No charge Roller pick up games
and Stick & Pucks
*Exclusive Access to the facility for personal training and practice.
Subject to Availability
Total Annual Membership $1500
Paid Monthly $125
Flintstone Members will be provided with after hours access subject to availability.
