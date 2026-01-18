Houston Morehouse Alumni Association 2026 Membership Dues

Houston Morehouse Alumni Association

Annual Membership Dues
$75

Renews yearly on: January 1

Join the Morehouse Houston Alumni Association and support scholarships, alumni fellowship, and student recruitment. Your annual membership fuels the mission all year long.

Lifetime Membership
$850

No expiration

Make a lasting impact as a Lifetime Member. Support our mission for generations to come—and receive a custom polo as a token of appreciation for your commitment.

