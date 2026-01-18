Houston Morehouse Alumni Association 2026 Membership Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Join the Morehouse Houston Alumni Association and support scholarships, alumni fellowship, and student recruitment. Your annual membership fuels the mission all year long.
No expiration
Make a lasting impact as a Lifetime Member. Support our mission for generations to come—and receive a custom polo as a token of appreciation for your commitment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!