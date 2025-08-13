Houston Pets Alive's Barktoberfest Raffle 2025

Prizes available:

Paws & Relax Package: Enjoy a cozy staycation at Hotel Zaza and Omni Hotel and a dinner for 2 at Perry's Steak House! $1,250 Value

Furever Inked & Art Package: Tattoo Session and Custom Art Piece Value $600

Cat's Meow Spirits Package: Hello Kitty Liquor basket filled with spirits and Hello Kitty gifts! $500 Value

Pawsh & Pretty Package: Includes a Tory Burch purse, a spa certificate and Kendra Scott jewelry. $1,000 Value

Fur-iends on the Edge Package: Adrenaline packed experience. Items include zip-lining, skydiving, horseback riding, indoor climbing and 4 Renaissance Festival tickets PLUS cute Baseball Ya'll swag! $1,000 Value

Sip For A Cause Package: Enjoy a private wine class for 10-16 people at Nice Winery, a private wine class for up to 20 people from Total Wine, and a private tasting for up to 20 people at Bernhardt Winery. $2,500 Value

Rev & Ride Package: Enjoy a 24 hour luxury car rental, exclusive Harley Davidson Swag, and keep your ride sparkling clean with a full year of car washes! $1,100 Value

Glam & Give Back Package: A world of luxury with spa treatments (massages, salt therapy and infrared sauna), drip bar, teeth whitening and indulgent facial! Value $2,100

Maison de Paw Package: 2 Pottery Barn upholstered chairs and natural sisal rug creating a cozy, chic area your pets will love too! $3,000 Value