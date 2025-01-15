HPA!'s Healthy Heart Festival Raffle

Ticket price: $3, Raffle conducted by: Houston Pets Alive! 2800 Antoine Rd, #2854 Houston TX, 77092 (EIN; 46-5455638). Winners will be announced on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at The Powder Keg (1300 Brittmoore Road, Houston TX 77043). Must be present to win! Prizes include: 2 Sets of 2 Tickets to Astros Game (section 119, row 17, behind home plate; specific games to be negotiated once winners are determined), 2 Tickets to Cirque due Soliel's Show: Echo, 4 Tickets to Typhoon Texas, Game Play for 6-18 Players at GameOn! HTX, 60-Minute Acupuncture Treatment from Nguyen Wellness & Recovery, 2 Tickets to Zipline Course at Geronimo Adventure Park, 4 Tickets to The Outlaw Comics at McGonigel's Mucky Duck on March 27, One Month Memberships to Pickleball Social HTX, Paintball Play for 10 at Big Man Adventures, Tickets to Popstroke, One Month Membership to Black Swan Yoga, Memberships to Momentum Indoor Climbing, Family and Party Passes to Climb Capuchin, Tickets to The Health Museum of Houston, Tickets to Bayou City Arts Festival, Brunch Buffet and Court Rentals at Chicken N Pickle, Gift card to Adair Kitchen, and more prizes to be announced!

