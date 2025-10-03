PVAMU National Alumni Association Houston Chapter

Houston-Prairie View Alumni Chapter Membership

Local Chapter Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: September 1

This is for Local Chapter Membership only. All dues paying individuals holding degrees, diplomas, or certificates awarded by Prairie View A & M University, and all dues paying ex-students who completed at least a semester or one full summer session shall be eligible for all the privileges of active membership in the Chapter.  Financially active members will have the right to vote and hold office.

Local Chapter & National Alumni Association Membership
$110

Renews yearly on: September 1

This is for Local & PVAMU National Alumni Association Membership Annual Dues. All dues paying individuals holding degrees, diplomas, or certificates awarded by Prairie View A & M University, and all dues paying ex-students who completed at least a semester or one full summer session shall be eligible for all the privileges of active membership in the Chapter and with the PVAMU National Alumni Association.  Financially active members will have the right to vote and hold office.

Associate Chapter Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: September 1

Any spouse, friend, parent, daughter, and/or son of Prairie View Alumni may join as an associate member.  Associate members shall be entitled to all the rights and privileges accorded active members except the right to hold office.

