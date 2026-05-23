Houston Pride Parade 2026

Ticket Includes:

Walking with the Galveston group.

Tshirt included.





Why:

We are doing this to help bring the community of Galveston together for Pride.

All members of LGBTQ+ community, families, parents and children welcome.

Our Allies, friends, supporters are welcome!





Where does the money go?:

The $25 goes towards helping cover cost of $1200 parade entry fee & other parade day expenses (tshirts $600, Banners $500, decorations, float expenses, etc). Whatever funds, if any are left, will be applied towards next years parade entry fee, if all goes well.





Group: If buying for a group, you may buy upto 30 total walking tickets.





Riding Tickets: Very limited number of riding tickets available. We will not be able to accomodate all requests. If you are able bodied, please walk and save the seat for our LGBTQ+ Elders, Disabled, and Veterans.





Help Pass it On: If you can afford to donate a walking ticket to someone who may not be able to purchase one for themselves please use the separate donation ticket section, so staff can help facilitate helping get those folks to Pride for event.





Glitter Notice(s):

Please abide by all Houston Pride rules/regulations.

(no glitter bombs $10,000 clean up fine by city of houston/ no stickers

/ no drug/alcohol use during parade) see website for details.

The parade is televised.