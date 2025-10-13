Houston Community ToolBank, Inc.

Hosted by

Houston Community ToolBank, Inc.

About this raffle

ToolBank Raffle 2025 - Wine & Bourbon Bundle featuring ToolBank Bourbon

Wine & Bourbon Bundle - 1 ticket
$10

One bottle each of:

ToolBank bourbon from New Riff Distillery. Bottled in 2024.

Parr Vineyards 2022 Viognier.

Markham Vineyards 2017 Merlot.

Grape & Vine Pinot Grigio.


Basket value of $250.


Must be able to pickup in person from the ToolBank at 1215 Gazin St., Houston, TX 77020

Wine & Bourbon Bundle - 12 Tickets
$100
This includes 12 tickets

One bottle each of:

ToolBank bourbon from New Riff Distillery. Bottled in 2024.

Parr Vineyards 2022 Viognier.

Markham Vineyards 2017 Merlot.

Grape & Vine Pinot Grigio.


Basket value of $250.


10 tickets at a discount - buy 10, get 2 free.


Must be able to pickup in person from the ToolBank at 1215 Gazin St., Houston, TX 77020

Add a donation for Houston Community ToolBank, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!