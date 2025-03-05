Ready to be Empowered?

Ticket to Business Empowerment: Unlocking your Success
free
BUSINESS EMPOWERMENT: UNLOCKING YOUR SUCCESS
A SUNSHINE COLLECTIVE EVENT
Empowering women in the community through education, connection and spreading joy. This event focuses on
Keys to Success & Empowerment in Business.
MARCH 6TH, 6PM-8PM
@ THE KATY GARDENS
1040 Schlipf Road
Katy, TX 77493
I want to buy Raffle Tickets
$5
I want a chance to win some amazing raffle prizes!
Donation Based Headshot
$20
Looking for a new headshot and eager to support a great cause? The minimum donation for a headshot is $20. However, if you feel moved to contribute more, your generous donation will help cover the cost for women who are unable to afford this service but need it to take the next step in advancing their careers.
I want to Volunteer!
free
We can add you to the volunteer team and newsletter!
I want to be a Sponsor!
free
We will call you and talk about all of the options you have as being a sponsor!
I have a business you can plant at!
free
Do you want sunflowers planted at your business? We would love to chat and see if we are a good fit!
Do you have an idea and want to share it?
free
We are open to growing sunflowers and growing together to create a better community! Lets chat!
I want to help Coordinate Events!
free
We always need help organizing events behind the scenes! These take a lot of work and coordination and I would be so grateful for the help!
