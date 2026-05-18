How to Become A 401K Millionaire

Free virtual session. Reserve your spot to join a 90-minute conversation. You landed your first job. You have student loans. You may have credit card debt. And someone at work mentioned a 401K, but no one ever really explained what it means or why it matters. This session is for you. No jargon. No lectures. Just real talk about the financial moves that will matter most right now, and for the next 40 years . Open to men and women ages 18+. Zoom link will be sent upon registration. Gift cards giveaway if you stay until the end!