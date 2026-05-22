Raydiant Splendor Nfp

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Raydiant Splendor Nfp

About this event

How To Get Away With Finesse

2229 S Michigan Ave suite 306

Chicago, IL 60616, USA

Early Bird
$25
Available until Jun 30

Your ticket includes access to the panel experience, a continental breakfast, and light refreshments.


Early bird tickets will be available until June 30th or until it's sold out. If tickets remain, starting July 1st, tickets will cost $30. Day of tickets will cost $35.


Zeffy offers their technology services to nonprofits like Raydiant Splendor 100% free of charge so that our proceeds are solely used to support our mission. In return, they give attendees and donors (like you) the option to make a voluntary contribution directly to Zeffy. At the payment confirmation step, you will have the option (but are never obliged) to contribute to Zeffy. You also have the option to opt of paying anything additional beyond your ticket. ☀️

General Admission
$30
Available until Jul 24

Your ticket includes access to the panel experience, a continental breakfast, and light refreshments.


Early bird tickets will be available until June 30th or until it's sold out. If tickets remain, starting July 1st, tickets will cost $30. Day of tickets will cost $35.


Zeffy offers their technology services to nonprofits like Raydiant Splendor 100% free of charge so that our proceeds are solely used to support our mission. In return, they give attendees and donors (like you) the option to make a voluntary contribution directly to Zeffy. At the payment confirmation step, you will have the option (but are never obliged) to contribute to Zeffy. You also have the option to opt of paying anything additional beyond your ticket.

Day-of Ticket
$35
Available until Jul 25

Your ticket includes access to the panel experience, a continental breakfast, and light refreshments.


Early bird tickets will be available until June 30th or until it's sold out. If tickets remain, starting July 1st, tickets will cost $30. Day of tickets will cost $35.


Zeffy offers their technology services to nonprofits like Raydiant Splendor 100% free of charge so that our proceeds are solely used to support our mission. In return, they give attendees and donors (like you) the option to make a voluntary contribution directly to Zeffy. At the payment confirmation step, you will have the option (but are never obliged) to contribute to Zeffy. You also have the option to opt of paying anything additional beyond your ticket.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!