How to Homeschool Seminar

Registration rate for current members of JCHAI. Price includes lunch.
Registration rate for current members of JCHAI. Price includes lunch.
Seminar Registration/ NON JCHAI Member
$20
Registration for attendees who are not current members of JCHAI. Price includes lunch.
Registration for attendees who are not current members of JCHAI. Price includes lunch.
Dads Only Session
Free
Dads are welcome to come to the Dads Only session lead by veteran Homeschool Dads. This price does not include lunch. If Dad wants lunch and to come for the whole Seminar, please choose a different option.
Dads are welcome to come to the Dads Only session lead by veteran Homeschool Dads. This price does not include lunch. If Dad wants lunch and to come for the whole Seminar, please choose a different option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!