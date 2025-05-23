2025-2026 PTA Memberships and Sponsorships

Blackshear Families: Becoming a Family Buzz Sponsor entitles you to TWO PTA memberships and TWO Blackshear Shirts for the 2025-2026 School Year. Your Sponsorship includes a donation that will go into our PTA General Fund. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.