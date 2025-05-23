2025-2026 PTA Memberships and Sponsorships

An Individual Membership entitles you to ONE PTA membership for the 2025-2026 School Year. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Membership expires 7/31/2026.
A Dual Membership entitles you to TWO PTA memberships for the 2025-2026 School Year. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.
Blackshear Families: Becoming a Family Buzz Sponsor entitles you to TWO PTA memberships and TWO Blackshear Shirts for the 2025-2026 School Year. Your Sponsorship includes a donation that will go into our PTA General Fund. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.
Businesses: Be a Community Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help cover costs like bus transportation for a field trip or tickets to the Paramount Theatre.
Businesses: Be a Supporter Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help costs like bus transportation for a field trip, tickets to the Paramount Theatre or meals for Teacher/Staff Appreciation events.
Businesses: Be a Community Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help cover costs like bus transportation for a field trip, tickets to the Paramount Theatre, meals for Teacher/Staff Appreciation events or Artist Fees associated with fine arts performances.
Businesses: Be a Champion Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help cover costs like bus transportation for a field trip, tickets to the Paramount Theatre, meals for Teacher/Staff Appreciation events, Artist Fees associated with fine arts performances or costs related to hosting our 12th Annual Little EAST fundraiser event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!