2025-2026 PTA Memberships and Sponsorships

Individual Membership
$11.50

An Individual Membership entitles you to ONE PTA membership for the 2025-2026 School Year. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Membership expires 7/31/2026.

Dual Membership
$23

A Dual Membership entitles you to TWO PTA memberships for the 2025-2026 School Year. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.

Family Buzz Sponsor
$100

Blackshear Families: Becoming a Family Buzz Sponsor entitles you to TWO PTA memberships and TWO Blackshear Shirts for the 2025-2026 School Year. Your Sponsorship includes a donation that will go into our PTA General Fund. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.

Community Buzz Sponsor
$250

Businesses: Be a Community Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help cover costs like bus transportation for a field trip or tickets to the Paramount Theatre.

Supporter Buzz Sponsor
$500

Businesses: Be a Supporter Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help costs like bus transportation for a field trip, tickets to the Paramount Theatre or meals for Teacher/Staff Appreciation events.

Partner Buzz Sponsor
$750

Businesses: Be a Community Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help cover costs like bus transportation for a field trip, tickets to the Paramount Theatre, meals for Teacher/Staff Appreciation events or Artist Fees associated with fine arts performances.

Champion Buzz Sponsor
$1,000

Businesses: Be a Champion Buzz Sponsor and know that your donation will help cover costs like bus transportation for a field trip, tickets to the Paramount Theatre, meals for Teacher/Staff Appreciation events, Artist Fees associated with fine arts performances or costs related to hosting our 12th Annual Little EAST fundraiser event.

