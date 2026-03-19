How to Think Like an Investor - A Framework for Youth

Learn how to approach money, investing, and financial decision-making with clarity and discipline. This session will focus on how investors think, how to evaluate opportunities, and how small decisions early in life can have a meaningful long-term impact. This program is brought to you by AKM Youth Club. The tickets for this event are "Pay what you can". The donations will allow AKM to improve our future programs.

Location: AKM

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2083974257?pwd=WTV1WmQ0TlVhYmN1RExsc1l6Ri8zZz09