The City Tutors, Inc.

Hosted by

The City Tutors, Inc.

About this event

How Work Runs: Data, AI & Digital Careers

How Work Runs (In-Person)
Free

Select this ticket to attend the event in-person.

Must bring photo ID. Business casual minimum — formal attire welcome.

How Work Runs (Online)
Free

Select this ticket to attend the event over Zoom.

Add a donation for The City Tutors, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!