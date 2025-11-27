How Work Runs: Data, AI & Digital Careers
How Work Runs (In-Person)
Free
Select this ticket to attend the event in-person.
Must bring photo ID. Business casual minimum — formal attire welcome.
Select this ticket to attend the event in-person.
Must bring photo ID. Business casual minimum — formal attire welcome.
How Work Runs (Online)
Free
Select this ticket to attend the event over Zoom.
Select this ticket to attend the event over Zoom.
Add a donation for The City Tutors, Inc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!