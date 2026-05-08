Howard U. FIRM Symposium/ NAAIA Philadelphia Networking Pop-Up

Bronze Sponsors provide foundational support for the Howard University FIRM Symposium networking event hosted by the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) Philadelphia Chapter. Your contribution will help defray event costs and support an engaging environment where students can connect with insurance and risk management professionals, expand their networks, and learn more about career opportunities within the industry.





In addition to supporting Howard University FIRM Symposium participants, sponsorships also help support the chapter’s ongoing emerging leader and student engagement initiatives throughout the year.





Bronze Sponsors will receive recognition on event-related social media communications.















