Howard U. FIRM Symposium/ NAAIA Philadelphia Networking Pop-Up

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About the memberships
No expiration
Bronze Sponsors provide foundational support for the Howard University FIRM Symposium networking event hosted by the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) Philadelphia Chapter. Your contribution will help defray event costs and support an engaging environment where students can connect with insurance and risk management professionals, expand their networks, and learn more about career opportunities within the industry.
In addition to supporting Howard University FIRM Symposium participants, sponsorships also help support the chapter’s ongoing emerging leader and student engagement initiatives throughout the year.
Bronze Sponsors will receive recognition on event-related social media communications.
No expiration
Silver Sponsors provide enhanced support for the student networking experience and help create meaningful opportunities for engagement between students and industry professionals. Contributions at this level help support event operations, student hospitality, and programming that encourages professional growth and relationship building.
Silver Sponsors are encouraged to attend the networking event, interact with students, and share career insights and experiences that may positively influence students as they prepare to enter the workforce.
In addition to supporting the event, Silver Sponsors contribute to the continued growth of emerging leader and student engagement programming led by the chapter.
Silver Sponsors will receive social media recognition and brand placement on select event.
No expiration
Gold Sponsors serve as premier supporters of the Howard University FIRM Symposium networking event and play a key role in helping create a memorable and impactful experience for participating students.
Support at this level helps sustain opportunities for students to engage directly with established professionals, explore career pathways, and build valuable industry connections outside of the traditional classroom setting, while also supporting the chapter’s broader commitment to emerging leader and student engagement initiatives.
Gold Sponsors are strongly encouraged to attend and actively participate in the networking event by connecting with students, sharing professional experiences, and offering insight into careers within insurance, risk management, and financial services.
Gold Sponsors will receive enhanced social media recognition and prominent brand placement on event communications and materials.
This sponsorship level demonstrates leadership in supporting diversity, talent development, and the continued growth of the next generation of industry leaders.
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