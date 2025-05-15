Howard University Alumni Club of Detroit Scholarship Golf Outing

Event Welcome Remarks,
2 Golf Foursomes,
Reserved Table for awards ceremony,
Social media appreciation post(s),
Company logo on all Event Materials,
Option to Speak at Awards Luncheon,
Email communication acknowledgement
Mecca Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
1 Golf Foursome,
Hole sign with logo,
Reserved table for awards ceremony,
Social media appreciation post(s),
Branding in all Event Materials,
Email communication acknowledgement
Hilltop Silver
$2,500
1 Foursome Registration
Hole sign with logo,
Golf ball sponsor,
Social Media appreciation post
Bison Bronze
$1,500
1 Foursome Registration,
Hole Sign with logo,
Social media appreciation post
Burr Gem
$1,000
Twosome,
Hole Sign with logo,
Social media appreciation post
Bison Supporter
$500
Putting Green,
Snack Cart,
Driving Range,
Closest to the Pin,
Longest Drive,
Mulligan for each golfer,
Hole in One
Hole Sponsor
$150
Hole sign with logo
Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Individual Golfer
$200
New Golfer
$100
Golf Clinic, Indoor 9 hole simulator round
Award Dinner Only
$80
Add a donation for HUAC - Detroit
$
