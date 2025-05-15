HUAC - Detroit

HUAC - Detroit

Howard University Alumni Club of Detroit Scholarship Golf Outing

Golf Club

1201 S Huron St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, USA

Founders Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
Event Welcome Remarks, 2 Golf Foursomes, Reserved Table for awards ceremony, Social media appreciation post(s), Company logo on all Event Materials, Option to Speak at Awards Luncheon, Email communication acknowledgement
Mecca Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
1 Golf Foursome, Hole sign with logo, Reserved table for awards ceremony, Social media appreciation post(s), Branding in all Event Materials, Email communication acknowledgement
Hilltop Silver
$2,500
1 Foursome Registration Hole sign with logo, Golf ball sponsor, Social Media appreciation post
Bison Bronze
$1,500
1 Foursome Registration, Hole Sign with logo, Social media appreciation post
Burr Gem
$1,000
Twosome, Hole Sign with logo, Social media appreciation post
Bison Supporter
$500
Putting Green, Snack Cart, Driving Range, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Mulligan for each golfer, Hole in One
Hole Sponsor
$150
Hole sign with logo
Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Individual Golfer
$200
New Golfer
$100
Golf Clinic, Indoor 9 hole simulator round
Award Dinner Only
$80
