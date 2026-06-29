HOWDY TAMMAPA - NSC

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TAMUG (as agreed upon location),
"You have to be tough to be a Sea Aggie!" ~ Col. Mike Fossum
This is a Limited Edition Col. Mike Fossum T-shirt in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarships for the degree programs at TAMUG. Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in five sizes. Price includes Shipping and Handling.
"You have to be tough to be a Sea Aggie!" ~ Col. Mike Fossum
This is a limited edition Col. Mike Fossum Cap in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarship for the degree programs at TAMUG. Great cap. Price includes Shipping and Handling.
"You have to be tough to be a Sea Aggie" ~ Col. Mike Fossum
This is a TAMMAPA SST26 Col. Mike Fossum T-shirt and Cap Bundle Ltd. Edition Pre-Order through Saturday, May 23 by Midnight 12:00 AM CST.
This is a fundraiser in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarship for the degree programs at TAMUG. Get your limited edition T-shirt and Hat Bundle while supplies last for a great cause. Price includes Shipping and Handling.
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