Texas A&M Maritime Academy Parents Association (TAMMAPA)

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Texas A&M Maritime Academy Parents Association (TAMMAPA)

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HOWDY TAMMAPA - NSC

Pick-up location

TAMUG (as agreed upon location),

TAMMAPA Col. Mike Fossum Ltd. Ed. T-Shirt item
TAMMAPA Col. Mike Fossum Ltd. Ed. T-Shirt
$35

"You have to be tough to be a Sea Aggie!" ~ Col. Mike Fossum

This is a Limited Edition Col. Mike Fossum T-shirt in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarships for the degree programs at TAMUG. Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in five sizes. Price includes Shipping and Handling.

TAMMAPA Col. Mike Fossum Ltd. Ed. Cap item
TAMMAPA Col. Mike Fossum Ltd. Ed. Cap
$35

"You have to be tough to be a Sea Aggie!" ~ Col. Mike Fossum

This is a limited edition Col. Mike Fossum Cap in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarship for the degree programs at TAMUG. Great cap. Price includes Shipping and Handling.

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TAMMAPA Col. Mike Fossum T-Shirt& Hat Bundle item
TAMMAPA Col. Mike Fossum T-Shirt& Hat Bundle
$50

"You have to be tough to be a Sea Aggie" ~ Col. Mike Fossum

This is a TAMMAPA SST26 Col. Mike Fossum T-shirt and Cap Bundle Ltd. Edition Pre-Order through Saturday, May 23 by Midnight 12:00 AM CST.

This is a fundraiser in support of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Endowment Scholarship. All proceeds benefit the Texas A&M Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets scholarship for the degree programs at TAMUG. Get your limited edition T-shirt and Hat Bundle while supplies last for a great cause. Price includes Shipping and Handling.

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