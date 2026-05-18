Howell Area Junior Football & Cheer's 2026 Golf Outing Sponsorships

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Sponsor a tee box sign on the course. The more signs you purchase, the more visibility your business gets throughout the outing.
Get your logo on a pin flag of your choice, first come first served. You’ll also take the flag home after the outing and receive a complimentary tee box sign.
Get exclusive logo placement on one of the two drink carts for the full outing.
Get exclusive logo placement on a flyer placed on the steering wheel and window of every golf cart.
Get your logo placed alongside ours on custom golf balls given to every golfer, plus featured on the balls used by each team in our “Hang on to Your Balls” game.
Sponsor the event technology and get your logo featured in the electronic scorecard.
Sponsor breakfast and receive multiple signs at the breakfast table. Food establishments interested in providing breakfast should contact us directly.
Sponsor the registration and welcome area with a large sign at the registration table, plus one complimentary tee box sign.
Sponsor a raffle basket and get your logo displayed next to the basket you sponsor. You can also donate items for a basket or a full basket; contact us at [email protected] details.
Sponsor the golfer goodie bags and get your business included with items handed out to every golfer. To provide branded items or learn more, contact us at [email protected].
Sponsor lunch and receive extra-large signage in the lunch area, get your logo on coozies or cups handed out at lunch, verbal recognition during the event, and three complimentary tee box signs.
Sponsor dinner and the awards ceremony with extra-large signage in the dinner area, verbal recognition during the awards presentation, logo placement near the prize table, five complimentary tee hole signs and one complimentary foursome/team.
Get 4 tickets for our golf outing, your company name will be your team name. We will reach out with your event tickets after purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!