Howell Area Junior Football & Cheer

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Howell Area Junior Football & Cheer

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Howell Area Junior Football & Cheer's 2026 Golf Outing Sponsorships

Tee Box Sign Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a tee box sign on the course. The more signs you purchase, the more visibility your business gets throughout the outing.

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Pin Flag Sponsor
$250

Get your logo on a pin flag of your choice, first come first served. You’ll also take the flag home after the outing and receive a complimentary tee box sign.

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Drink Cart Sponsor
$300

Get exclusive logo placement on one of the two drink carts for the full outing.

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Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Get exclusive logo placement on a flyer placed on the steering wheel and window of every golf cart.

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Golf Ball & "Hang on to Your Balls" Game Sponsor
$400

Get your logo placed alongside ours on custom golf balls given to every golfer, plus featured on the balls used by each team in our “Hang on to Your Balls” game.

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Technology Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the event technology and get your logo featured in the electronic scorecard.

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Breakfast Sponsor
$300

Sponsor breakfast and receive multiple signs at the breakfast table. Food establishments interested in providing breakfast should contact us directly.

Welcome Sponsor
$350

Sponsor the registration and welcome area with a large sign at the registration table, plus one complimentary tee box sign.

Sponsor a Raffle Basket
$350

Sponsor a raffle basket and get your logo displayed next to the basket you sponsor. You can also donate items for a basket or a full basket; contact us at [email protected] details.

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Golfer Goodie Bag Sponsor
Free

Sponsor the golfer goodie bags and get your business included with items handed out to every golfer. To provide branded items or learn more, contact us at [email protected].

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Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor lunch and receive extra-large signage in the lunch area, get your logo on coozies or cups handed out at lunch, verbal recognition during the event, and three complimentary tee box signs.

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Dinner & Awards Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor dinner and the awards ceremony with extra-large signage in the dinner area, verbal recognition during the awards presentation, logo placement near the prize table, five complimentary tee hole signs and one complimentary foursome/team.


Sponsor a Team
$400

Get 4 tickets for our golf outing, your company name will be your team name. We will reach out with your event tickets after purchase.

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Coozie sponsor
$250
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!