Howell Veterans Association

HVA/Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing: Capital Campaign

11801 Doane Rd

South Lyon, MI 48178, USA

Foursome
$800
`Includes 18 holes of golf for four players, carts, lunch at the turn, and dinner following the outing.

Individual Golfer
$200

Includes 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Moose Ridge Golf Course, shared cart, lunch at the turn, post-round dinner, and access to all on-course games, raffles, and contests. Come enjoy a day of fun, prizes, and patriotic purpose—all while supporting the Howell Veterans Association & Howell American Legion’s Capital Campaign!

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Show your support for local veterans with a Hole Sponsorship at the Howell Veterans Association & Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing! Your sponsorship includes a custom sign with your name or business logo placed at one of the 18 holes at the beautiful Moose Ridge Golf Course. It’s a great way to gain visibility while contributing directly to our Capital Campaign to expand and improve services for our veterans. Sponsorships are limited—reserve yours today!

Hole Experience Sponsor
$500

Take your support to the next level with a Hole Experience Sponsorship! This premium hole sponsorship includes the opportunity for your business or non-profit to set up a 10x10 tent at a designated tee box, allowing you to interact directly with golfers throughout the outing.


Hand out swag, host games, offer snacks or giveaways—get creative and make your hole a highlight of the course! Your organization will also be recognized in event materials as a key supporter of the Howell American Legion & Howell Veterans Association’s mission. A perfect way to showcase your brand while supporting local heroes.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Support our veterans and showcase your business as the exclusive Lunch Sponsor at the Howell Veterans Association & Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing! Your $2,500 sponsorship helps provide lunch for all golfers and includes:

  • Prominent signage at the lunch area
  • One (1) Foursome for golf
  • Recognition in event materials and during announcements
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials or branded items in golfer gift bags
  • Logo featured on social media and event signage

This sponsorship includes one foursome for golf! Your contribution directly supports our Capital Campaign to expand and enhance services for veterans in our community.

Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
Become the exclusive Dinner Sponsor of the Howell Veterans Association & Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing and make a lasting impact on our local veteran community. Your $5,000 sponsorship helps host the evening dinner and awards ceremony following the round of golf and includes:

  • Premier signage and recognition at the dinner event
  • One (1) Foursome for golf
  • Verbal recognition during the dinner program
  • Logo placement on event signage, dinner menus, and promotional materials
  • Social media and website recognition leading up to the event
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer gift bags
  • Dinner entry for up to 5 guests (golf not included)

Your generous support directly benefits our Capital Campaign to expand and enhance services and facilities for veterans across Livingston County.

Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Put your brand in the driver’s seat as the exclusive Cart Sponsor for the Howell Veterans Association & Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing! With your $2,500 sponsorship, every golf cart will feature your business name or logo, giving you premium visibility throughout the entire course all day long. Sponsorship includes:

  • Custom signage on all golf carts used during the outing
  • One (1) Foursome for golf
  • Recognition in event materials and during announcements
  • Logo placement on event signage and social media
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials or branded items in golfer gift bags

This sponsorship includes one foursome for golf!
Your support fuels our Capital Campaign, helping us build better spaces and stronger support systems for the veterans who’ve given so much.

Beer Cart Sponsor
$3,000
Cheers to a great cause! As the exclusive Beer Cart Sponsor for the Howell Veterans Association & Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing, your $3,000 sponsorship keeps the fun flowing while supporting our veterans. This sponsorship provides each golfer with two complimentary drink tickets to be used at the beer cart during the outing.

Sponsorship includes:

  • Prominent signage on the beer cart(s) throughout the course
  • One (1) Foursome for golf
  • Recognition in event materials and announcements
  • Logo placement on drink tickets, event signage, and social media
  • Opportunity to include branded items in golfer gift bags

This sponsorship includes one foursome for golf!
Your support directly benefits our Capital Campaign, helping us improve and expand vital services and facilities for our local veteran community.

