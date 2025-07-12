HVA/Howell American Legion Fall Golf Outing: Capital Campaign

Take your support to the next level with a Hole Experience Sponsorship! This premium hole sponsorship includes the opportunity for your business or non-profit to set up a 10x10 tent at a designated tee box, allowing you to interact directly with golfers throughout the outing.





Hand out swag, host games, offer snacks or giveaways—get creative and make your hole a highlight of the course! Your organization will also be recognized in event materials as a key supporter of the Howell American Legion & Howell Veterans Association’s mission. A perfect way to showcase your brand while supporting local heroes.