HoWL DiRtBaG Raffle

Each ticket is entered into two drawings for a Bear Viewing trip to Katmai National Park for 1 person with Emerald Air Service in 2025.
Value: $1595 each.
All proceeds support HoWL, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit.
HoWL, Inc. Gaming #2973
AK State Gaming permit no. 2973.
Drawing to be held at 9:00 pm on Friday, April 18 at the DiRtBaG Ball at Alice's Champagne Palace.
Each ticket is entered into two drawings for a Bear Viewing trip to Katmai National Park for 1 person with Emerald Air Service in 2025.
Value: $1595 each.
All proceeds support HoWL, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit.
HoWL, Inc. Gaming #2973
AK State Gaming permit no. 2973.
Drawing to be held at 9:00 pm on Friday, April 18 at the DiRtBaG Ball at Alice's Champagne Palace.