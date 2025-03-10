HoWL DiRtBaG Raffle

Each ticket is entered into two drawings for a Bear Viewing trip to Katmai National Park for 1 person with Emerald Air Service in 2025. Value: $1595 each. All proceeds support HoWL, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit. HoWL, Inc. Gaming #2973 AK State Gaming permit no. 2973. Drawing to be held at 9:00 pm on Friday, April 18 at the DiRtBaG Ball at Alice's Champagne Palace.

Each ticket is entered into two drawings for a Bear Viewing trip to Katmai National Park for 1 person with Emerald Air Service in 2025. Value: $1595 each. All proceeds support HoWL, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit. HoWL, Inc. Gaming #2973 AK State Gaming permit no. 2973. Drawing to be held at 9:00 pm on Friday, April 18 at the DiRtBaG Ball at Alice's Champagne Palace.

seeMoreDetailsMobile