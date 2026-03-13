ASA Fontana PACK

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ASA Fontana PACK

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Wolves Spirit Wear

2026 Shirt item
2026 Shirt
$15

Stay warm while celebrating our Howl Fest. Cozy up with the coolest designed sweatshirt of 2026.

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2026 Shirt item
2026 Shirt
$25

Stay warm while celebrating our Howl Fest. Cozy up with the coolest designed sweatshirt of 2026.

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Past spirit wear
$10

Never miss a chance to show your school pride over the years.

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Howl Fest 2026 T-shirt
$15

Celebrate our Howl Fest in style! Our T-Shirt is PACK approved fun!

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Folder
$2

Grab a folder to organize all those extra credit assignments

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Sticker
$1

Please adhere responsibly

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PRE ORDER T SHIRT
$15

If your size isn't available don't let that stop you from getting the shirt of the season! Note the size needed.

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PREORDER SWEATSHIRT
$25

If your size isn't available don't let that stop you from getting the cozy sweatshirt of the season! Note the size needed.

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Add a donation for ASA Fontana PACK

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