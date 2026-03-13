Wolves Spirit Wear

About this shop
Stay warm while celebrating our Howl Fest. Cozy up with the coolest designed sweatshirt of 2026.
Stay warm while celebrating our Howl Fest. Cozy up with the coolest designed sweatshirt of 2026.
Never miss a chance to show your school pride over the years.
Celebrate our Howl Fest in style! Our T-Shirt is PACK approved fun!
Grab a folder to organize all those extra credit assignments
Please adhere responsibly
If your size isn't available don't let that stop you from getting the shirt of the season! Note the size needed.
If your size isn't available don't let that stop you from getting the cozy sweatshirt of the season! Note the size needed.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!