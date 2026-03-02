Howl-O-Wheelin Car Show and Fall Festival

About this event
Vendor fees are $25 plus and item for our raffle table. Vendor fees are considered a donation and are not refundable if you cancel or do not come to the event. We thank you for all your support.
Alcohol vendors must mail or email a COI naming Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue for the day of the event as proof you have appropriate insurance coverage to serve and sell Alcohol.
Food truck vendor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!