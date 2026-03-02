Logans Heroes Animal Rescue

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Logans Heroes Animal Rescue

About this event

Howl-O-Wheelin Car Show and Fall Festival

9411 Kings Hwy

East Greenville, PA 18041, USA

Vendor fee item
Vendor fee
$25

Vendor fees are $25 plus and item for our raffle table. Vendor fees are considered a donation and are not refundable if you cancel or do not come to the event. We thank you for all your support.

Alcohol vendor included breweries, wineries and distilleries item
Alcohol vendor included breweries, wineries and distilleries
$35

Alcohol vendors must mail or email a COI naming Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue for the day of the event as proof you have appropriate insurance coverage to serve and sell Alcohol.

Food truck vendor item
Food truck vendor
$60

Food truck vendor.

Add a donation for Logans Heroes Animal Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!