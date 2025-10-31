Guardians Of Florida Animal Rescue

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Guardians Of Florida Animal Rescue

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Howlo'ween Raffle - Prizes include Compass by Margaritaville Naples Hotel Stay Valued at $1,000 and Seas The Day Fishing Trip Valued at $500!

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$

$10 per Ticket
$10

Prizes include 2 night stay in a Studio Suite at Compass by Margaritaville Naples (valued at up to $1,000) and Seas the Day Deep Sea Fishing package (valued at $500) from Pure Florida (leaves from Tin City, Naples). Drawing on 11/7 - Follow our Facebook and/or Instragram page for announcement of winners.

6 Tickets for $50
$50

Prizes include 2 night stay in a Studio Suite at Compass by Margaritaville Naples (valued at up to $1,000) and Seas the Day Deep Sea Fishing package (valued at $500) from Pure Florida (leaves from Tin City, Naples). Drawing on 11/7 - Follow our Facebook and/or Instragram page for announcement of winners.

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