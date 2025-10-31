Howlo'ween Raffle - Prizes include Compass by Margaritaville Naples Hotel Stay Valued at $1,000 and Seas The Day Fishing Trip Valued at $500!

Hosted by
About this raffle
$
Prizes include 2 night stay in a Studio Suite at Compass by Margaritaville Naples (valued at up to $1,000) and Seas the Day Deep Sea Fishing package (valued at $500) from Pure Florida (leaves from Tin City, Naples). Drawing on 11/7 - Follow our Facebook and/or Instragram page for announcement of winners.
Prizes include 2 night stay in a Studio Suite at Compass by Margaritaville Naples (valued at up to $1,000) and Seas the Day Deep Sea Fishing package (valued at $500) from Pure Florida (leaves from Tin City, Naples). Drawing on 11/7 - Follow our Facebook and/or Instragram page for announcement of winners.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!