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About this event
General Admission registration includes full access to the Finer Games 5K Obstacle experience, where fitness, fun, and community come together for an unforgettable event. Participants will enjoy the opportunity to complete the obstacle course, engage in event activities, and support a meaningful mission dedicated to promoting healthier lifestyles and positive community impact. Join us for a day of energy, excitement, and purpose as we move together toward a healthier future.
Vendor tables are available for purchase for businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations looking to showcase and sell their products or services at our event. Each vendor will be provided with a designated table space to display merchandise, engage with attendees, and promote their brand in a high-traffic, community-focused environment.
Spaces are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon receipt of payment. All vendors must comply with event guidelines and are responsible for their own setup, breakdown, and materials.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!