Finer Games 5K Obstacle

Vendor tables are available for purchase for businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations looking to showcase and sell their products or services at our event. Each vendor will be provided with a designated table space to display merchandise, engage with attendees, and promote their brand in a high-traffic, community-focused environment.





Spaces are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon receipt of payment. All vendors must comply with event guidelines and are responsible for their own setup, breakdown, and materials.