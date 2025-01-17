HP Casino Night 2025 Sponsorship Form

Entertainment Sponsor - DJ, music, decor, etc.
Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event and two complimentary tickets to the event.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,250
Raffle Sponsor - Raffle prizes
Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at the raffle table(s), and two complimentary tickets to the event.
Gold Sponsorship
$3,000
Cocktail and Beverage Service Sponsor - Open bar
Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each bar and cocktail table (if applicable), and two complimentary tickets to the event.
Platinum Sponsorship
$4,000
Food Service Sponsor - Food service for event
Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each game table, company name/logo featured on pre-event e-mails and social media posts, and four complimentary tickets to the event.
Hometown Hero Sponsorship
$5,000
Casino Tables Sponsor - Exclusive gaming sponsor of the event
Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each game table, the company name/logo at each raffle table, the company name/logo featured on pre-event e-mails and social media posts, the company name/logo on event tickets, and four complimentary tickets to the event.
