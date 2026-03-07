HSP Casino Night 2026 Sponsorship Form

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Entertainment Sponsor - DJ, music, decor, etc. Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event and two complimentary tickets to the event.
Raffle Sponsor - Raffle prizes Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at the raffle table(s), and two complimentary tickets to the event.
Cocktail and Beverage Service Sponsor - Open bar Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each bar and cocktail table (if applicable), and two complimentary tickets to the event.
Food Service Sponsor - Food service for event Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each game table, company name/logo featured on pre-event e-mails and social media posts, and four complimentary tickets to the event.
Casino Tables Sponsor - Exclusive gaming sponsor of the event Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each game table, the company name/logo at each raffle table, the company name/logo featured on pre-event e-mails and social media posts, the company name/logo on event tickets, and four complimentary tickets to the event.
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