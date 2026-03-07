Hero Spirit Project

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Hero Spirit Project

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HSP Casino Night 2026 Sponsorship Form

Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$750

Entertainment Sponsor - DJ, music, decor, etc. Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event and two complimentary tickets to the event.

Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$1,250

Raffle Sponsor - Raffle prizes Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at the raffle table(s), and two complimentary tickets to the event.

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

Cocktail and Beverage Service Sponsor - Open bar Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each bar and cocktail table (if applicable), and two complimentary tickets to the event.

Platinum Sponsorship item
Platinum Sponsorship
$4,000

Food Service Sponsor - Food service for event Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each game table, company name/logo featured on pre-event e-mails and social media posts, and four complimentary tickets to the event.

Hometown Hero Sponsorship item
Hometown Hero Sponsorship
$5,000

Casino Tables Sponsor - Exclusive gaming sponsor of the event Sponsor benefits include formal announcement or recognition at the event, the company name/logo on signage at or near the front entrance, the company logo at each game table, the company name/logo at each raffle table, the company name/logo featured on pre-event e-mails and social media posts, the company name/logo on event tickets, and four complimentary tickets to the event.

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