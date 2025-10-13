HPOCC Raffle 2025

🎟️ Six lucky winners will be drawn—so don’t miss your chance to score one of these hand-curated bundles!





1x Costco Gift Basket - stock up on essentials or splurge on something fun! 🛒





2x 🌺 Aloha Raffle Bags – Curated by Uncle Marshall!

Get ready for a mini Hawaiian escape with 2 vibrant Aloha Bags packed with island vibes and handpicked treasures:

Tropical snacks like Kauai Kookies

Authentic souvenirs: ABC Store tee, Christmas ornament, kitchen magnet, luggage tag

Beach-ready gear: tank top, beach blanket, water bottle

Quirky fun: “Floor Buddy” slippahs with dustmop soles

Extras: lanyard, stickers, and more!

No passport needed—just pure aloha spirit in every bag!





3x Wine Gift Baskets Sip, savor, and celebrate with these elegant assortments, each featuring:

🍷 Selection of wines

🍇 Artisanal goodies





🎁 Bonus! Two of the wine baskets include a limited-edition Ernest Kahapea Memorial Regatta shirt—a true collector’s item for the HP ohana!







