Ho'okahi Pu'uwai Foundation

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Ho'okahi Pu'uwai Foundation

About this raffle

HPOCC Raffle 2025

🌊Aloha Raffle🌴
$10

🎟️ Six lucky winners will be drawn—so don’t miss your chance to score one of these hand-curated bundles!


1x Costco Gift Basket - stock up on essentials or splurge on something fun! 🛒


2x 🌺 Aloha Raffle Bags – Curated by Uncle Marshall!
Get ready for a mini Hawaiian escape with 2 vibrant Aloha Bags packed with island vibes and handpicked treasures:

  • Tropical snacks like Kauai Kookies
  • Authentic souvenirs: ABC Store tee, Christmas ornament, kitchen magnet, luggage tag
  • Beach-ready gear: tank top, beach blanket, water bottle
  • Quirky fun: “Floor Buddy” slippahs with dustmop soles
  • Extras: lanyard, stickers, and more!

No passport needed—just pure aloha spirit in every bag!


3x Wine Gift Baskets Sip, savor, and celebrate with these elegant assortments, each featuring:

🍷 Selection of wines

🍇 Artisanal goodies


🎁 Bonus! Two of the wine baskets include a limited-edition Ernest Kahapea Memorial Regatta shirt—a true collector’s item for the HP ohana!



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!