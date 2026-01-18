HPS PTO's Be Kind Online Raffle

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About this shop
Winner must be a HPS Student. Date will be determined once winner has been selected.
Donated by Mrs. Calabrese & Mrs. Adakonis
Winner must be a HPS Student. The winning student and up to three friends will share a special McDonald’s lunch with the principals, then dive into board game fun during recess filled with smiles and spirited competition!
Donated by Mrs. Calabrese & Mrs. Adakonis
There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.
Stay after school on Friday June 5th and make ice cream sundaes with the Kindergarten teachers! Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the party at 4:45pm.
Donated by the Kindergarten Team - Ms. Allen, Mrs. Ambrogio, Mrs. Ciparelli, Mrs. Divine, Ms. Koval and Mrs. McCoy
There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.
Stay after school on Thursday May 7th and make Mother's Day gifts for the special person in their lives. Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the party at 4:45pm.
Donated by the 1st Grade Team - Ms. Burke, Mrs. Gray, Mrs. Kelly, Mrs. Mackey, Mrs. McCarthy and Mrs. Orletski
There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.
Start the school day with a special breakfast with the 2nd Grade teachers on Friday April 24th! Students will need to be dropped off at 8am. Menu to be determined once winners have been selected.
Donated by the 2nd Grade Team - Mrs. Nash, Mrs. Pefaur, Mrs. Reese, Mrs. Regan, Ms. Sanger, Mrs. Sullivan
Winner must be a HPS Student.
Calling all creative kids! Join our amazing Support Staff (school counselor, social worker, school psychologist) for a fun-filled afternoon of crafting, creating, and tasty treats!
One lucky student will get to invite TWO friends for an exclusive after-school experience packed with hands-on crafts, giggles, and snacks. Date determined after winner is selected. Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the event at 4:45pm.
Paint, glue, decorate, and munch your way through a memory-making afternoon with the wonderful team that helps keep our school running every day!
Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of sleepover to be determined by Mrs. Sheeran and the winning classroom teacher.
The whole class will be invited to bring a stuffy to library. The stuffies will sleepover at the library and pictures shared of their fun!
Donated by Mrs. Sheeran, HPS Librarian
Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of party to be determined with the winning classroom teacher.
Includes vanilla/chocolate ice cream cups from the cafeteria and extra recess for the entire class.
Donated by the HPS PTO
Winner will have 2 Front Row Seats reserved for them at the Kindergarten Concert on Friday May 1st at 2pm.
Winner will have 2 Front Row Seats reserved for them at the 2nd Grade Concert on Wednesday June 3rd at 5pm.
Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of ride to be coordinated between the winner and the Police Department.
Donated by the New Milford Police Department
Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of tour to be coordinated between winner and the Fire Chief.
Includes a trip to the firehouse for the winning student and up to 5 friends. The group will be given a personalized tour led by the Fire Chief.
Donated by Water Witch Hose Company No 2
Includes:
Grey HPS Hoodie (Youth Small)
White Tee with Hill & Plain in blue waves (Youth Small)
Neon Blue HPS Heart Tee (Youth Small)
HPS Water Bottle
Barkley Keychain
HPS Hair Bow
HPS Youth Baseball Cap
HPS Car Magnet & more
Donated by the HPS PTO
Includes:
2 Youth Medium Grey SNIS T-Shirts
SNIS Hat
SNIS Belt Bag
SNIS Lanyard
SNIS Car Magnet
Donated by the SNIS PTO
Includes a Wind Chime, necklace, kindness token and coloring book from Kind Works.
Donated by the Lang family
Authentic New York Giants football hand signed by Dexter Lawrence #97
Donated by the New York Giants
$50 Gift Certificate for salon services, Bb Straight Blowdry, Travel Size Bb Seaweed Shampoo & Conditioner
Valued at $117
Donated by Joe's Salon
Two 1Hr Tunnel Rentals & 70 Tokens
Valued at $180
Donated by All-Star Indoor Batting Range
Donated by Norbert E. Mitchell Co. Inc
Donated by Ring's End
Check out some favorite local spots in downtown New Milford. Includes:
1 Month Unlimited at EVOLVE Yoga Wellness Nutrition
$25 Gift Card to Jesse's Ice Cream
$25 Gift Card to Compass Rose & Bracelet
$10 Gift Card to Raven's Bakehouse & Mug
Donated by EVOLVE Yoga Wellness Nutrition, Jesse's Ice Cream, Compass Rose and Raven's Bakehouse
Donated by the Iron Rail
Donated by Italia Mia
Donated by Fast Eddie's Billiards Cafe
Donated by Kumo Sushi
Donated by Zaza's On Main
Donated by Brickhouse
Donated by Stew Leonard's
The Grill Master basket. Includes a gift certificate for dinner for two entrees (up to $40) at Texas Roadhouse, Texas Roadhouse Steak and Rib seasoning, along with various grill supplies.
Donated by Texas Roadhouse
Includes:
$25 to Bravo NY Pizza (New Milford CT)
$25 to Blazer Pub (Purdys NY) along with a T-Shirt and Beanie
Donated by Bravo NY Pizza and Blazer Pub
Includes a Family 4 pack for Mini Golf and 3 Large Baskets of Golf Balls at the Driving Range
Valued at $57
Donated by Valley Golf Center
Valid thru 10/30/2026. Certificate is good for 18 Holes of Golf for 4 People, Cart Fees Extra. Tee Time reservation is still required.
Donated by Candlewood Valley Country Club
Voucher for 4 people to enjoy a 2.5 hour Train & Riverboat Excursion in Coach Seating on any day that the Train & Riverboat are in operation.
Valued at $196
Donated by the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat
Includes a 10 Person Private Theatre rental on Saturdays or Sundays at 10am or 10:30am. Valid thru 3/9/2027.
Includes Small Popcorn and Soda for each guest.
Valued at $200
Donated by the Bank Street Theatre
A hat full of Danbury Hat Tricks swag, along with 4 tickets to the April 10 or 11 game, Family Skating Four Pack (includes 4 skating passes and 4 rentals), as well as 2 $20 Arcade cards.
Valued at $140
Donated by the Danbury Hat Tricks
2 Winners! Includes 4-Pack of Right Field Porch Tickets to any regular season home game, Tuesday - Thursday. Expires 9/6/2026
Donated by the Hartford Yard Goats
Value $40
Enjoy a cozy dinner at home! Includes:
Host a weekly game night with some of the Lang family favorites: Clue Jr, Connect 4, Don't Break the Ice, Battleship, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Bop It, Skyjo, Uno Splash and Hurry Up Chicken Butt.
Donated by the Lang Family
Includes pillow pets, games, activities and more for a fun family night at home!
Donated by the Smith Family
Includes beach bag, towels and more items for some fun in the sun!
Donated by the Smith Family
Includes an assortment items for the beloved feline of the family!
Donated by the Barrett family
Includes an assortment items for the beloved dog of the family!
Donated by the Barrett family
Includes an assortment items for the beloved dog of the family!
Donated by the Barrett family
Grow your own garden at home!
Donated by Mrs. Flynn, HPS Paraeducator & HPS Garden Chair
This beautifully curated Basket from Balms contains:
(1) Balms Organic Loose Leaf Hebal Tea Blend
(1) Heart Shaped Tea Strainer
(1) Bumble Bee Tea Towel
(1) Honey Lip Balm
(1) Beeswax Crayons
(1) Backpack Explorer: on the Nature Trail book
(1) $25 Balms Gift card
Total Value: $100
Donated by Balms
8 Paint Your Own Sun Stepping Stone Kits
Valued at $80
Donated by the HPS PTO
10 paperback books and a giant 28”H Pete the Cat Plush.
Valued at $120
Donated by the HPS PTO
Includes 7 paperback books and 6 plush pals measuring 8"H to 20"H.
Recommended Reading Gr. PreK-3
Valued at $205
Donated by the HPS PTO
Catch up on all of Greg's adventures with his family and friends with all 19 titles in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series! Hardcover.
Recommended Reading: Gr. 4-7.
Valued at $285
Donated by the HPS PTO
This durable, inflatable movie screen is easy to set up and take down. Includes screen, blower, stakes, and storage bag. Projector not included. Screen measures 13.8'L x 7.9'H and approximately 16' from corner to corner.
Donated by the HPS PTO
$
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