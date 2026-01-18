HPS PTO's Be Kind Online Raffle

There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.





Stay after school on Friday June 5th and make ice cream sundaes with the Kindergarten teachers! Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the party at 4:45pm.





Donated by the Kindergarten Team - Ms. Allen, Mrs. Ambrogio, Mrs. Ciparelli, Mrs. Divine, Ms. Koval and Mrs. McCoy