Offered by

New Milford Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

HPS PTO's Be Kind Online Raffle

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student. Date will be determined once winner has been selected.


Donated by Mrs. Calabrese & Mrs. Adakonis

Principals, Playtime & Plenty of Fries! item
Principals, Playtime & Plenty of Fries!
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student. The winning student and up to three friends will share a special McDonald’s lunch with the principals, then dive into board game fun during recess filled with smiles and spirited competition!  


Donated by Mrs. Calabrese & Mrs. Adakonis

Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Kindergarten Teachers item
Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Kindergarten Teachers
$2

There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.


Stay after school on Friday June 5th and make ice cream sundaes with the Kindergarten teachers! Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the party at 4:45pm.


Donated by the Kindergarten Team - Ms. Allen, Mrs. Ambrogio, Mrs. Ciparelli, Mrs. Divine, Ms. Koval and Mrs. McCoy

Paint, Plant, Popsicles & Play with the 1st Grade Teachers item
Paint, Plant, Popsicles & Play with the 1st Grade Teachers
$2

There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.


Stay after school on Thursday May 7th and make Mother's Day gifts for the special person in their lives. Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the party at 4:45pm.


Donated by the 1st Grade Team - Ms. Burke, Mrs. Gray, Mrs. Kelly, Mrs. Mackey, Mrs. McCarthy and Mrs. Orletski

Breakfast Before School with the 2nd Grade Teachers item
Breakfast Before School with the 2nd Grade Teachers
$2

There will be 6 winners selected. Winners must by HPS Students.


Start the school day with a special breakfast with the 2nd Grade teachers on Friday April 24th! Students will need to be dropped off at 8am. Menu to be determined once winners have been selected.


Donated by the 2nd Grade Team - Mrs. Nash, Mrs. Pefaur, Mrs. Reese, Mrs. Regan, Ms. Sanger, Mrs. Sullivan

Crafts & Snacks Extravaganza item
Crafts & Snacks Extravaganza
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student.


Calling all creative kids! Join our amazing Support Staff (school counselor, social worker, school psychologist) for a fun-filled afternoon of crafting, creating, and tasty treats!


One lucky student will get to invite TWO friends for an exclusive after-school experience packed with hands-on crafts, giggles, and snacks. Date determined after winner is selected. Students will need to be picked up by a parent/guardian after the event at 4:45pm.


Paint, glue, decorate, and munch your way through a memory-making afternoon with the wonderful team that helps keep our school running every day!


Stuffy Sleepover at the Library item
Stuffy Sleepover at the Library
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of sleepover to be determined by Mrs. Sheeran and the winning classroom teacher.


The whole class will be invited to bring a stuffy to library. The stuffies will sleepover at the library and pictures shared of their fun!


Donated by Mrs. Sheeran, HPS Librarian

Class Ice Cream Party & Extra Recess item
Class Ice Cream Party & Extra Recess
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of party to be determined with the winning classroom teacher.


Includes vanilla/chocolate ice cream cups from the cafeteria and extra recess for the entire class.


Donated by the HPS PTO

2 Front Row Reserved Seats to the Kindergarten Concert item
2 Front Row Reserved Seats to the Kindergarten Concert
$2

Winner will have 2 Front Row Seats reserved for them at the Kindergarten Concert on Friday May 1st at 2pm.

2 Front Row Reserved Seats to the 2nd Grade Concert item
2 Front Row Reserved Seats to the 2nd Grade Concert
$2

Winner will have 2 Front Row Seats reserved for them at the 2nd Grade Concert on Wednesday June 3rd at 5pm.

Ride to School in a Cruiser item
Ride to School in a Cruiser
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of ride to be coordinated between the winner and the Police Department.


Donated by the New Milford Police Department

Personalized Firehouse Tour for 6 item
Personalized Firehouse Tour for 6
$2

Winner must be a HPS Student. Date of tour to be coordinated between winner and the Fire Chief.


Includes a trip to the firehouse for the winning student and up to 5 friends. The group will be given a personalized tour led by the Fire Chief.


Donated by Water Witch Hose Company No 2

HPS Swag Basket item
HPS Swag Basket item
HPS Swag Basket
$2

Includes:

Grey HPS Hoodie (Youth Small)

White Tee with Hill & Plain in blue waves (Youth Small)

Neon Blue HPS Heart Tee (Youth Small)

HPS Water Bottle

Barkley Keychain

HPS Hair Bow

HPS Youth Baseball Cap

HPS Car Magnet & more


Donated by the HPS PTO

SNIS Swag Basket item
SNIS Swag Basket
$2

Includes:

2 Youth Medium Grey SNIS T-Shirts

SNIS Hat

SNIS Belt Bag

SNIS Lanyard

SNIS Car Magnet


Donated by the SNIS PTO

Kind Works Community Art Items item
Kind Works Community Art Items
$2

Includes a Wind Chime, necklace, kindness token and coloring book from Kind Works.


Donated by the Lang family

New York Giants Autographed Football item
New York Giants Autographed Football item
New York Giants Autographed Football
$2

Authentic New York Giants football hand signed by Dexter Lawrence #97


Donated by the New York Giants

$50 Gift Certificate to Joe's Salon + Products item
$50 Gift Certificate to Joe's Salon + Products
$2

$50 Gift Certificate for salon services, Bb Straight Blowdry, Travel Size Bb Seaweed Shampoo & Conditioner

Valued at $117


Donated by Joe's Salon

Indoor Batting Range Tunnel Rentals & Tokens item
Indoor Batting Range Tunnel Rentals & Tokens
$2

Two 1Hr Tunnel Rentals & 70 Tokens

Valued at $180


Donated by All-Star Indoor Batting Range

100-Gallons of Home Heating Oil item
100-Gallons of Home Heating Oil
$2

Donated by Norbert E. Mitchell Co. Inc

$100 Gift Certificate to Ring's End item
$100 Gift Certificate to Ring's End
$2

Donated by Ring's End

A Downtown Day in the Life item
A Downtown Day in the Life
$2

Check out some favorite local spots in downtown New Milford. Includes:


1 Month Unlimited at EVOLVE Yoga Wellness Nutrition

$25 Gift Card to Jesse's Ice Cream

$25 Gift Card to Compass Rose & Bracelet

$10 Gift Card to Raven's Bakehouse & Mug


Donated by EVOLVE Yoga Wellness Nutrition, Jesse's Ice Cream, Compass Rose and Raven's Bakehouse

$100 Gift Certificate to Iron Rail item
$100 Gift Certificate to Iron Rail
$2

Donated by the Iron Rail

$50 Gift Certificate to Italia Mia item
$50 Gift Certificate to Italia Mia
$2

Donated by Italia Mia

$50 Gift Certificate to Fast Eddie's item
$50 Gift Certificate to Fast Eddie's
$2

Donated by Fast Eddie's Billiards Cafe

$50 Gift Certificate to Kumo Sushi item
$50 Gift Certificate to Kumo Sushi
$2

Donated by Kumo Sushi

$50 Gift Certificate to Zaza's On Main item
$50 Gift Certificate to Zaza's On Main
$2

Donated by Zaza's On Main

$50 Gift Certificate to Brickhouse item
$50 Gift Certificate to Brickhouse
$2

Donated by Brickhouse

$50 Gift Certificate to Stew Leonard's item
$50 Gift Certificate to Stew Leonard's
$2

Donated by Stew Leonard's

Dinner for Two + Grill Supply Basket item
Dinner for Two + Grill Supply Basket item
Dinner for Two + Grill Supply Basket
$2

The Grill Master basket. Includes a gift certificate for dinner for two entrees (up to $40) at Texas Roadhouse, Texas Roadhouse Steak and Rib seasoning, along with various grill supplies.


Donated by Texas Roadhouse

Two Nights, Two Bites item
Two Nights, Two Bites item
Two Nights, Two Bites
$2

Includes:

$25 to Bravo NY Pizza (New Milford CT)

$25 to Blazer Pub (Purdys NY) along with a T-Shirt and Beanie


Donated by Bravo NY Pizza and Blazer Pub

Gone Swinging item
Gone Swinging
$2

Includes a Family 4 pack for Mini Golf and 3 Large Baskets of Golf Balls at the Driving Range

Valued at $57


Donated by Valley Golf Center

Weekday Foursome 18 Holes item
Weekday Foursome 18 Holes
$2

Valid thru 10/30/2026. Certificate is good for 18 Holes of Golf for 4 People, Cart Fees Extra. Tee Time reservation is still required.


Donated by Candlewood Valley Country Club

4 Tickets to Essex Steam Train and Riverboat Excursion item
4 Tickets to Essex Steam Train and Riverboat Excursion
$2

Voucher for 4 people to enjoy a 2.5 hour Train & Riverboat Excursion in Coach Seating on any day that the Train & Riverboat are in operation.


Valued at $196


Donated by the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat

Private Party at Bank Street Theatre item
Private Party at Bank Street Theatre
$2

Includes a 10 Person Private Theatre rental on Saturdays or Sundays at 10am or 10:30am. Valid thru 3/9/2027.

Includes Small Popcorn and Soda for each guest.


Valued at $200


Donated by the Bank Street Theatre

Hat of Tricks item
Hat of Tricks item
Hat of Tricks
$2

A hat full of Danbury Hat Tricks swag, along with 4 tickets to the April 10 or 11 game, Family Skating Four Pack (includes 4 skating passes and 4 rentals), as well as 2 $20 Arcade cards.


Valued at $140


Donated by the Danbury Hat Tricks

Family Night at Dunkin Park item
Family Night at Dunkin Park
$2

2 Winners! Includes 4-Pack of Right Field Porch Tickets to any regular season home game, Tuesday - Thursday. Expires 9/6/2026


Donated by the Hartford Yard Goats

Value $40

Cozy Dinner at Home item
Cozy Dinner at Home
$2

Enjoy a cozy dinner at home! Includes:

  • A set of dish towels, pesto cookies and Milanese infused olive oil (Donated by Nutmeg Olive Oil)
  • 2 qt Crock Pot (Donated by the Sudwischer family)
Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$2

Host a weekly game night with some of the Lang family favorites: Clue Jr, Connect 4, Don't Break the Ice, Battleship, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Bop It, Skyjo, Uno Splash and Hurry Up Chicken Butt.


Donated by the Lang Family

Family Fun Night In Basket item
Family Fun Night In Basket
$2

Includes pillow pets, games, activities and more for a fun family night at home!


Donated by the Smith Family

Summertime Fun Basket item
Summertime Fun Basket
$2

Includes beach bag, towels and more items for some fun in the sun!


Donated by the Smith Family

Cat Basket item
Cat Basket item
Cat Basket item
Cat Basket
$2

Includes an assortment items for the beloved feline of the family!


Donated by the Barrett family

Small to Medium Dog Basket item
Small to Medium Dog Basket item
Small to Medium Dog Basket item
Small to Medium Dog Basket
$2

Includes an assortment items for the beloved dog of the family!


Donated by the Barrett family

Medium Dog Basket item
Medium Dog Basket item
Medium Dog Basket item
Medium Dog Basket
$2

Includes an assortment items for the beloved dog of the family!


Donated by the Barrett family

Garden Basket item
Garden Basket
$2

Grow your own garden at home!


Donated by Mrs. Flynn, HPS Paraeducator & HPS Garden Chair

Tea, Balm & Explore item
Tea, Balm & Explore
$2

This beautifully curated Basket from Balms contains:


(1) Balms Organic Loose Leaf Hebal Tea Blend

 (1) Heart Shaped Tea Strainer

 (1) Bumble Bee Tea Towel

 (1) Honey Lip Balm

 (1) Beeswax Crayons

 (1) Backpack Explorer: on the Nature Trail book

 (1) $25 Balms Gift card


Total Value: $100


Donated by Balms

Paint Party for 8 item
Paint Party for 8 item
Paint Party for 8
$2

8 Paint Your Own Sun Stepping Stone Kits


Valued at $80

Donated by the HPS PTO

Pete the Cat Book Pack & Plush item
Pete the Cat Book Pack & Plush
$2

10 paperback books and a giant 28”H Pete the Cat Plush.

  • Pete the Cat and the Great Leprechaun Chase
  • Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party
  • Pete the Cat Crayons Rock!
  • Pete the Cat Firefighter Pete
  • Pete the Cat Goes Camping
  • Pete the Cat Making New Friends
  • Pete the Cat Plays Hide-And-Seek
  • Pete the Cat Scuba-Cat
  • Pete the Cat Secret Agent
  • Pete the Kitty Wash Your Hands

Valued at $120

Donated by the HPS PTO

The Food Group Plush Pack item
The Food Group Plush Pack
$2

Includes 7 paperback books and 6 plush pals measuring 8"H to 20"H.

Recommended Reading Gr. PreK-3

  • The Bad Seed
  • The Big Cheese
  • The Cool Bean
  • The Couch Potato
  • The Good Egg
  • The Smart Cookie
  • The Sour Grape

Valued at $205

Donated by the HPS PTO

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Library item
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Library
$2

Catch up on all of Greg's adventures with his family and friends with all 19 titles in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series! Hardcover.

Recommended Reading: Gr. 4-7.


Valued at $285

Donated by the HPS PTO

Indoor/Outdoor Inflatable Screen item
Indoor/Outdoor Inflatable Screen
$2

This durable, inflatable movie screen is easy to set up and take down. Includes screen, blower, stakes, and storage bag. Projector not included. Screen measures 13.8'L x 7.9'H and approximately 16' from corner to corner.


Donated by the HPS PTO

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