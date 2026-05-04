Southwest Michigan SHRM Chapter

Hosted by

Southwest Michigan SHRM Chapter

About this event

HR Forward: Stay Compliant, Stay Connected, Stay Ahead

1234 Napier Ave

St Joseph, MI 49085, USA

Early Bird Ticket (SHRM Members)
$40
Available until Jul 15

Discounted rate for planning in advance to attend this event.

To qualify for member pricing, you must have a Dual membership with National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM. Breakfast will be provided.

Early Bird Ticket (Non-Members)
$50
Available until Jul 15

Discounted rate for planning in advance to attend this event.

If you do not have a Dual Membership with both National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM, this is the option you should choose. Breakfast will be provided.

SHRM Member Ticket
$50

To qualify for member pricing, you must have a Dual membership with National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM. Breakfast will be provided.

SHRM Non-Member Ticket
$60

If you do not have a Dual Membership with both National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM, this is the option you should choose. Breakfast will be provided.

Day of Walk In Ticket (Member)
$60
Day of Walk In Ticket (Non-Member)
$70

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