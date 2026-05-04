HR Forward: Stay Compliant, Stay Connected, Stay Ahead

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About this event
Discounted rate for planning in advance to attend this event.
To qualify for member pricing, you must have a Dual membership with National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM. Breakfast will be provided.
Discounted rate for planning in advance to attend this event.
If you do not have a Dual Membership with both National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM, this is the option you should choose. Breakfast will be provided.
To qualify for member pricing, you must have a Dual membership with National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM. Breakfast will be provided.
If you do not have a Dual Membership with both National SHRM & Southwest Michigan SHRM, this is the option you should choose. Breakfast will be provided.
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