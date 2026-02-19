HRBMP Membership Application

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
Full-time professional in media-related field including
educators and public relations practitioners
Valid until July 20, 2027
Part-time professional (20 hours or less per week) in media-related field or graduate student pursuing media-related career who is taking nine or more credit hours (copy of student ID required)
Valid until July 20, 2027
Former HRBMP member working outside of the Hampton Roads market or full-time media professional outside of Hampton Roads committed to supporting HRBMP
Valid until July 20, 2027
Full-time student attending an accredited college or university. Course of study must be in a media-related field (copy of current student ID required)
Valid until July 20, 2027
Corporate member’s logo/signage displayed during HRBMP public events and posted on HRBMP website; corporate name included in HRBMP press packets (as appropriate)
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