Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals

Offered by

Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals

About the memberships

HRBMP Membership Application

Full Membership
$50

Valid until July 20, 2027

Full-time professional in media-related field including
educators and public relations practitioners

Associate Membership
$25

Valid until July 20, 2027

Part-time professional (20 hours or less per week) in media-related field or graduate student pursuing media-related career who is taking nine or more credit hours (copy of student ID required)

Alumni/Affiliate Membership
$25

Valid until July 20, 2027

Former HRBMP member working outside of the Hampton Roads market or full-time media professional outside of Hampton Roads committed to supporting HRBMP

Student Membership
$15

Valid until July 20, 2027

Full-time student attending an accredited college or university. Course of study must be in a media-related field (copy of current student ID required)

Corporate
$1,000

Valid until July 20, 2027

Corporate member’s logo/signage displayed during HRBMP public events and posted on HRBMP website; corporate name included in HRBMP press packets (as appropriate)

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