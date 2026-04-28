HRCS Presents: The Great Llama Race (2026) - Register

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About this event
Fairplay, CO 80440, USA
Sign up your team of 4 and we will provide a llama for you at the race!
*** T-shirts and t-shirt sizes are not guaranteed with registration after 7/5/26***
If you have your own llama, sign up your team of 4 here and bring your llama with you to the race. You will be responsible for your llama's needs.
*** T-shirts and t-shirt sizes are not guaranteed with registration after 7/5/26***
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