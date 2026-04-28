High Rockies Community School

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High Rockies Community School

About this event

HRCS Presents: The Great Llama Race (2026) - Register

Front St

Fairplay, CO 80440, USA

Team Registration including a Lama
$225

Sign up your team of 4 and we will provide a llama for you at the race!

*** T-shirts and t-shirt sizes are not guaranteed with registration after 7/5/26*** 

Team Registration BYOL (bring your own Llama)
$125

If you have your own llama, sign up your team of 4 here and bring your llama with you to the race. You will be responsible for your llama's needs.

*** T-shirts and t-shirt sizes are not guaranteed with registration after 7/5/26*** 

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