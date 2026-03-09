HRD Tube Impregnation for Getxent

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with soft tissue for 7 days + shipment to customer
100 Getxent tubes impregnated with aquatic soft tissue for 7 days + shipment to customer
100 Getxent tubes impregnated with blood for 7 days + shipment to customer
100 Getxent tubes impregnated with dry bone for 7 days + shipment to customer
100 Getxent tubes impregnated with charred remains for 7 days + shipment to customer
100 Getxent tubes impregnated with adipocere for 7 days + shipment to customer
100 Getxent tubes impregnated with buried remains for 7 days + shipment to customer
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