421 K9 Search & Rescue

Offered by

421 K9 Search & Rescue

HRD Tube Impregnation for Getxent

Soft Tissue Impregnation
$500

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with soft tissue for 7 days + shipment to customer

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Aquatic Tissue Impregnation
$550

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with aquatic soft tissue for 7 days + shipment to customer

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Blood Impregnation
$450

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with blood for 7 days + shipment to customer

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Dry Bone Impregnation
$450

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with dry bone for 7 days + shipment to customer

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Charred Remains Impregnation
$600

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with charred remains for 7 days + shipment to customer

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Adipocere Impregnation
$450

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with adipocere for 7 days + shipment to customer

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Buried Impregnation
$600

100 Getxent tubes impregnated with buried remains for 7 days + shipment to customer

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