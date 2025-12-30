HRFNeuro's Monthly Online Silent Auction: JANUARY 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Tito’s Vodka and merchandise including T-shirts, sunglasses, bandanas, and more!
Valued: $125
Starting bid
Motion activated light up sign for the true fan!
Valued: $90
Starting bid
Unlimited photos and videos on this landscape frame!
Value: $219
Starting bid
Lovely chain with gold cross pendant.
Value: $135
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!