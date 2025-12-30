Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological
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Hope And Recovery Foundation For Individuals With Neurological

About this event

Sales closed

HRFNeuro's Monthly Online Silent Auction: JANUARY 2026

Pick-up location

1611 W 14th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA

Tito's Vodka basket item
Tito's Vodka basket
$40

Starting bid

Tito’s Vodka and merchandise including T-shirts, sunglasses, bandanas, and more!

Valued: $125

Sharper Image Dallas Cowboy Light Up Sign item
Sharper Image Dallas Cowboy Light Up Sign
$25

Starting bid

Motion activated light up sign for the true fan!

Valued: $90

10" Aura Frame item
10" Aura Frame
$50

Starting bid

Unlimited photos and videos on this landscape frame!

Value: $219

Kendra Scott Jewelry item
Kendra Scott Jewelry
$40

Starting bid

Lovely chain with gold cross pendant.

Value: $135

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!