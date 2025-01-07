HRHS Baseball Silent Auction

Meridian Golf Club is a private club with a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. Enjoy a round for four people, including golf carts and access to the driving range and practice facilities.
This prize is available only Tuesday-Thursday after 1pm.
Value: $500
Big League Memorabilia: Signed Baseball & Hats by MLB Star
$60
Starting bid
Own a piece of MLB history with this exclusive memorabilia from HRHS alum and current MLB player Ryan Burr! This package includes an MLB baseball autographed by Ryan, along with a signed White Sox hat and a signed Blue Jays hat. Ryan has played for the White Sox and is currently making waves with the Blue Jays—don’t miss your chance to score this incredible collectible set!
Big League Memorabilia: Signed Baseball & Embroidered Glove
$100
Starting bid
Take home a piece of MLB action with this exclusive memorabilia from HRHS alum and current MLB player Ryan Burr! This incredible package features an MLB baseball autographed by Ryan and a game-worn embroidered glove used during his professional career.
Big League Memorabilia: Signed Cleats by MLB Star/HRHS Alum
$150
Starting bid
Step into the big leagues with this incredible piece of memorabilia! Own a pair of autographed Air Jordan cleats signed by HRHS alum and current MLB player Ryan Burr. A standout addition to any collection, these cleats celebrate Ryan's journey from hometown hero to professional baseball star!
Highlands Ranch Baseball EvoShield Gear Bundle
$80
Starting bid
Show your support for Highlands Ranch Baseball in style! This premium bundle includes:
A Highlands Ranch EvoShield gray short-sleeve hoodie, combining comfort and athletic performance.
A Highlands Ranch EvoShield black long-sleeve windbreaker top with removable sleeves, offering versatility for any weather.
Both items size mens XL.
Highlands Ranch Season Parking Pass
$150
Starting bid
Score the ultimate convenience this spring! Enjoy your very own designated parking spot right near the fieldhouse for the entire baseball season. Say goodbye to parking hassles and hello to front-row access to every game—don’t miss your chance to snag this VIP perk!
Ultimate Relaxation Spa Package
$300
Starting bid
Indulge in the luxury you deserve with a $500 Spavia gift card! Treat yourself to rejuvenating massages, facials, or other blissful spa services. Perfect for unwinding and recharging! Package includes robe and other items
Pair of Denver Broncos Pre-Season Game Tickets
$150
Starting bid
Cheer on the Broncos to start next season with two tickets to a pre-season game.
Date: TBD schedule will be released in June
Empower Field @ Mile High
Section 121, Row 30 Seats 14 &15 (Aisle)
Value: $240
The Old Fashioned Experience
$60
Starting bid
Transform your home bar into a craft cocktail haven with this set:
750mL bottle of Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, celebrated for its smooth, sophisticated flavor—perfect for an Old Fashioned.
One Part Infusion Blender for Alcohol to create custom flavor profiles by infusing your bourbon with fruits, spices, or herbs.
Selection of premium Old Fashioned cocktail mixes, ensuring you have everything you need to craft the perfect drink.
Value: $100
Keurig Coffee Maker and K-cup Pods
$80
Starting bid
Start your mornings right with a sleek Keurig K-Mini coffee maker paired with a Coffee Lover's Collection K-Cup Pods (42-count). Compact, stylish, and perfect for any kitchen or office, this bundle has everything you need to brew your favorite flavors and enjoy a perfect cup of coffee anytime!
Value: $120
Chargepoint Homeflex Level 2 EV Charger + 10% off install
$450
Starting bid
Chargepoint Homeflex EV Charger. Charges most electric vehicles, plus 10% off installation by MaxxTech Electrical Services LLC.
Charger value is $599 retail; plus $100-500 off installation
Autographed Rockies Limited Edition Wood Baseball Bat
$100
Starting bid
A must-have for any Rockies fan! This limited edition collectible from the 2000 season is one of only 90 bats made. Signed by World Series champion Mike Myers, who had the best season of his career that year. He had a 1.99 ERA in 70 games at Coors Field in 2000.
Denver Broncos Championship Bundle
$75
Starting bid
Celebrate Broncos history with this exclusive bundle: a 1997 game ball, back-to-back Super Bowl champs plaque, and a Denver Broncos crystal football—a must-have for any true fan!
Unforgettable Date Night: Comedy, Cuisine & Bubbly Bliss
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with this exclusive Date Night package! Includes:
Two tickets to a comedy show at the renowned Comedy Works
$100 gift card to Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, known for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional cuisine.
Bottle of sparkling wine
Value: $200
A Night of Elegance: Symphony, Dining & Luxury Stay
$300
Starting bid
Experience an evening of luxury and indulgence with this exclusive package:
One night stay in a suite at the elegant Magnolia Hotel, with breakfast for two
Two tickets to a performance by the renowned Colorado Symphony
$100 gift card to Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Bottle of sparkling wine
Value: $535
Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Sprouts Gift Card
$80
Starting bid
Four general admission tickets to Denver Museum of Nature and Science plus $100 Sprouts gift card
Value: $180
Work Out & Recover: Cycle & Stretch Package
$350
Starting bid
Boost your fitness and recovery with this exclusive package:
CycleBar 3-month unlimited membership, valid until 1/1/2026, for an energizing workout experience.
Three 50-minute sessions at Stretch Lab for ultimate flexibility and relaxation.
Value: $860
Calling All Golfers: Swing Evaluation with Golftec
$70
Starting bid
Perfect your swing with a free swing evaluation at Golftec! The certificate entitles you to a personalized swing analysis and expert instruction to help you take your game to the next level.
Value: $150
Treat Yourself! Pamper Package
$60
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a day of relaxation and luxury with this curated Pamper Package:
A $75 gift certificate to Olive Juice Beauty Bar for a rejuvenating beauty treatment.
A Luxe England mug, jewelry dish, and shower steamers for the ultimate self-care experience.
A beautifully-scented candle
Value: $100
Prom Prep Package: Spa Facial and Hair Styling
$100
Starting bid
Get your kiddo ready for prom (or treat yourself!) with this ultimate prep package, featuring a rejuvenating spa facial from Adarling Aesthetics and a stunning hair styling session at Beauty by Beth.
Retail value: $185
Handcrafted Chip & Dip Pottery Set by Terry Acker
$50
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Terry Acker, a talented clay artist and grandmother of one of our players, this nature-inspired chip and dip set combines beauty and functionality.
Dishwasher and microwave safe, it's perfect for any occasion.
July 4th Rockies Game and fireworks - 4 tickets!
$250
Starting bid
Rockies Game Tickets - 4 Tickets to the July 4th Rockies game vs. the Chicago White Sox - fireworks show after the game included
Section 108, Row 4, Seats 1-4
Value: $400
Rockies Tickets for Four - Any Game, Any Seats
$120
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark with 4 tickets to *any Colorado Rockies game! Pick your favorite game and sit in any seat section for a perfect view of the action.
*Exceptions:
Game Days: Opening Day, Fireworks games, and games against the New York Yankees.
Any seats except: Infield Box, rows 1-10.
Value: $240
Exclusive suite tickets to Colorado Mammoth & parking pass
$250
Starting bid
Four suite tickets plus parking pass to:
Colorado Mammoth vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Fri • Feb 21, 2025 • 7:00 PM
Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Seats located in Suite 1 (directly above section 148 on the lower level across from main elevator) Row 2, seats 2-6.
Parking pass included.
Value: $500
Presidential Memorabilia from Air Force One
$50
Starting bid
Own a piece of history with this exclusive collection from Air Force One during President George H. W. Bush's tenure! This unique set includes four elegant Air Force One medallion coasters and a premium Air Force One golf towel. A must-have for collectors and history enthusiasts alike!
