SHRM Erie Membership | 2025-2026

Individuals who are students and are members of an approved student chapter shall be eligible for Student Membership. Where no student chapter exists, students may join, provided they are enrolled in at least six (6) credit hours in a four-year college or university or two-year community college and are not employed in full time positions. Students should have a demonstrated emphasis in human resource management subjects and there must be verification of their student status by both chapter adviser and practitioner sponsor. Student members have no vote and may not hold office in the Association, but may serve on committees.