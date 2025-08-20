SHRM Erie Membership | 2025-2026

Valid for one year
Individuals who are engaged in the profession of human resource management in an exempt position, who are current members of SHRM.
The following are included in the regular membership:
a. Full-time human resource consultants;
b. Business owners who hold full responsibility for the human resource function;
c. Faculty members holding assistant, associate, or full professorial rank in human resource management or any of its specialized functions at an accredited college or university;
d. Full-time attorneys who solely counsel and advise management clients on matters relating to the human resource profession.
Individuals who are engaged in the profession of human resource management in an exempt position, who are not current members of SHRM.
Individuals in non-exempt human resource positions, plus individuals who do not meet the qualifications for regular membership, but who are interested in the field of human resources management, and who are current members of SHRM. Associate members have no vote and may not hold office in the Association, but may serve on committees.
Individuals in non-exempt human resource positions, plus individuals who do not meet the qualifications for regular membership, but who are interested in the field of human resources management, and are NOT current members of SHRM. Associate members have no vote and may not hold office in the Association, but may serve on committees.
If you need to pay by check, please complete this form, then send your payment to Kristi Melnick at 8140 Hawthorne Drive, Erie PA 16509.
Individuals who are students and are members of an approved student chapter shall be eligible for Student Membership. Where no student chapter exists, students may join, provided they are enrolled in at least six (6) credit hours in a four-year college or university or two-year community college and are not employed in full time positions. Students should have a demonstrated emphasis in human resource management subjects and there must be verification of their student status by both chapter adviser and practitioner sponsor. Student members have no vote and may not hold office in the Association, but may serve on committees.
If you are a retiree, please complete this renewal form to ensure accurate contact information.
