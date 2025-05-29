HRN 5k Sponsorships 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Presenting Sponsor - $5,000
*Bunny breakfast at your office - Treat your team to the most adorable breakfast New England offers! We bring to you locally baked pastries and cuddly bunnies to give your office an unforgettable magical morning at the office
*10 social media posts celebrating your business. Our social media reaches over 20,000 rabbit enthusiasts in New England and beyond
*20 free registrations to our 5k
..... & everything below!
Diamond Sponsor - $2,500
*Banners proudly displayed at our finish line and sign-in booths recognizing your business's generosity
*6 social media posts celebrating your business
*10 free registrations to our 5k
......& everything below!
Platinum Sponsor - $1,000
*4 social media dedication posts
*Banner hung at finish line
*Sponsorship announcement at our after party
*5 free registrations to our 5k
..... & everything below!
Gold Sponsor - $500
*2 social media dedication posts
*The ability to add promotional materials to our binky bags which will be handed out to all participants
*2 free registrations to our 5k
*Recognition in our monthly newsletter!
Kilometer Marker & Water Station Sponsors - $250
Support our runners during the race and put your logo on our water station(s) & signage!
Friends of HRN - $200-500
Includes 1 free registration and 2 posts in our Friends of HRN social media group. Plus - all the warm fuzzy feelings of helping save the sweetest souls.
Become a vendor at our hopping 5k!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!