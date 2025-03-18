HRN Grooming Services

This service will be completed by the appropriately approved HRN volunteer groomer. Service includes a trim all nails needing trimming and filing as required.
Smooth Coat Groom
$30
This service will be completed by the appropriately approved HRN volunteer groomer. Sevice includes an assessment of the coat and body. Brush out of the coat and shedding fur. Trim of the nails and cleaning of the scent glands. This service does not address matting or any poopy bottoms.
Long Hair Groom
$45
This service will be completed by the appropriately approved HRN volunteer groomer. Service includes an assessment of the rabbits coat and body. A brush out of the coat, including longer fur detangling and basic trimming. Also includes nail trim and scent gland cleaning. Any significant matting or poopy butt will not be included in this service.
The Delux Groom
$60
This service will be completed by the appropriately approved HRN volunteer groomer. Service will include an assessment of the rabbits coat and body. A brush out of the coat, removal of mats and poopy butt as much as possible. Matting in the sanitary area will be addressed at the level of comfort of the HRN groomer. Also included are a nail trim and scent gland cleaning.
