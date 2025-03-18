HRN Grooming Services

This service will be completed by the appropriately approved HRN volunteer groomer. Service will include an assessment of the rabbits coat and body. A brush out of the coat, removal of mats and poopy butt as much as possible. Matting in the sanitary area will be addressed at the level of comfort of the HRN groomer. Also included are a nail trim and scent gland cleaning.

