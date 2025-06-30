Houston Round Up

Hosted by

Houston Round Up

About this event

HRU 2025 Registration - Regular

6 E Greenway Plaza

Houston, TX 77046, USA

LIMITED EDITION BUNDLE: All-Access Pass + Al-Anon Luncheon
$125

Save $$$ and enjoy access to all that Houston Roundup has to offer at a discounted rate! No need to purchase any A-LA-CARTE OPTIONS separately with this all-inclusive bundle! Only the first 50 purchasers will receive entry to the Al-Anon Luncheon included!


Includes:

  • Conference Registration w/ access to the Hospitality Room
  • Al-Anon Luncheon
  • Saturday Night Banquet
  • Sunday Brunch (Buffet)
SCHOLARSHIP DONATION: All-Access Pass Bundle
$125

Donate an All-Access Bundle for the newcomer and fellows who otherwise cannot afford to attend!


Includes:

  • Conference Registration
  • Access to the Hospitality Room
  • Saturday Night Banquet
  • Sunday Brunch (Buffet)
SCHOLARSHIP DONATION: Conference Registration
$40

Can't afford another All-Access Bundle? You can still help make it easier for someone to attend the Round Up by donating an A-LA-CARTE Conference Registration!


Includes: Access to the Hospitality Room


Does NOT include (unless purchased separately):

  • Al-Anon Luncheon
  • Saturday Night Banquet
  • Sunday Brunch (Buffet)
A-LA-CARTE OPTION: Conference Registration
$40

A Conference Registration ONLY option that secures access to all of the great sessions & speakers at HRU 2025! Great, money-saving option if you want to attend the conference without the luncheons and dinners!

  • Please do not purchase if already choosing an All-Access Pass Bundle unless specifically purchasing for another person!

Includes: Access to the Hospitality Room


Does NOT include (unless purchased separately):

  • Al-Anon Luncheon
  • Saturday Night Banquet
  • Sunday Brunch (Buffet)
A-LA-CARTE OPTION: Saturday Night Banquet
$50

Only have time for the Saturday Night Banquet? Choose this option to secure a seat or to supplement another A-LA-CARTE OPTION!

  • Please do not purchase if already choosing an All-Access Pass Bundle unless specifically purchasing for another person!

Does NOT include (unless purchased separately):

  • Conference Registration
  • Access to the Hospitality Room
  • Al-Anon Luncheon
  • Sunday Brunch (Buffet)
A-LA-CARTE OPTION: Sunday Brunch (Buffet)
$35

Only have time for the Sunday Brunch? Choose this option to reserve your place or to supplement another A-LA-CARTE OPTION!

  • Please do not purchase if already choosing an All-Access Pass Bundle unless specifically purchasing for another person!

Does NOT include (unless purchased separately):

  • Conference Registration
  • Access to the Hospitality Room
  • Al-Anon Luncheon
  • Saturday Night Banquet
Add a donation for Houston Round Up

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!