HSA Auction - Early Addition! Camp St. Charles

This auction item covers tuition for one mini camp session (one week) or full camp session (two weeks), including meals, lodging, snacks, online photo gallery for parents and ALL camp activities - up to a $2,060 value!





Note that some sessions for summer 2026 may already be at capacity at the time of the auction event - please check the website or contact the camp to check on availability. Winner must submit the original certificate and application for enrollment as soon as possible to ensure child is enrolled. This offer is only valid for use by a child ages 6-13 years old during the summer of 2026.