HomeSchool Association of California

Hosted by

HomeSchool Association of California

About this event

HSC at Sea!

Los Angeles

CA, USA

Rooms charged with per person pricing
Free

Reserve your spot here to stay up to date with more info, deals, and reservation info.


Current pricing & deals

Double Occupancy - ranges from $404 pp / $808 room total -  $604 pp/ $1208 total


Triple Occupancy - ranges from $398 pp/ $1193 total - $629 pp/ $1887 total


Quad Occupancy - ranges $333 pp / $1333 total - $513 pp/  $2051 total


Contact Expedia Cruises Folsom - (279) SEA BABE (732 2223)  or [email protected] for the most current deals. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!