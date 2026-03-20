HSC at Sea!

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Current pricing & deals
Double Occupancy - ranges from $404 pp / $808 room total - $604 pp/ $1208 total
Triple Occupancy - ranges from $398 pp/ $1193 total - $629 pp/ $1887 total
Quad Occupancy - ranges $333 pp / $1333 total - $513 pp/ $2051 total
Contact Expedia Cruises Folsom - (279) SEA BABE (732 2223) or [email protected] for the most current deals.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!