HSC Cabaret 2024 Silent Auction

Here's what you can find in this wonderfully wicked basket ($196 total value):
1. "Elphaba" Green Simple Modern 40oz Insulated Tumbler w/ Handle & Straw & Stickers $35 value
2. "Glinda" Pink Simple Modern 40oz Insulated Tumbler w/ Handle & Straw & Stickers $35 value
3. Two (2) Tickets to the Wicked Movie (location & time of winner's choice, up to $30 value)
4. Wicked:The Grimmerie Book, a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Hit Broadway Musical
5. Wicked Spin Master Game $25 value
6. Wicked Monopoly Game $25 value
7. "Elphaba" Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Soap $8 value
8. "Glinda" Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Soap $8 value
"Sugar & Booze" Themed Basket
$100
Starting bid
If you're into a sweet and boozy holiday season, then this is the right basket for you ($155 total value):
1. An assortment of sweet treats ($70 value)
2. Flask and 2 shot glasses ($10 value)
3. Espresso Martini Mix ($10 value)
4. SPEC'S Gift Card ($50 value)
5. Cinnabon Gift Card ($15 value)
"The Sound of Music" Themed Basket
$160
Starting bid
All of these amazing items are tied to a line from the beloved musical/movie, can you guess what they are? Scroll to the end for answers. This basket has a total value of $234.
1. A 30-minute voice lesson with Houston Show Choir's Interim Artistic Director Jennifer Agbu ($45 value)
2. Boyd's Bears Snow Globe ($35 value)
3. Bluetooth Singalong Microphone ($30 value)
4. Custom-printed sleep mask, pillow cover, and zippered cosmetic bag ($25 value)
5. Two custom-printed mugs ($30 value)
6. Snowflake Cookie Cutter ($5 value)
7. Two tickets to Houston Show Choir's "Joy!" Concert on Dec. 14, 2024 (up to $64 value)
Answers:
1. When you sing, you begin with Do-Re-Mi
2. These are a few of my favorite things ...
3. My heart wants to sing every song it hears
4. The sun has gone to bed and so must I
5. Tea, a drink with jam and bread
6. Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes
7. My heart will be blessed with the sound of music
Disney Princess Themed Basket
$90
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or family & friends) like a princess this holiday season! This fun collection has a total value of $141.
1. "Love" necklace ($15 value)
2. Colourpop "It's a princess thing" eyeshadow palette ($24 value)
3. Disney glass cups ($15 value)
4. Joffery coffee "Ursula" ($18 value)
5. Joffery coffee "Holiday" ($14 value)
6. Charlene Pink Mermaid Shell Compact ($9 value)
7. Bath & Body Works Hand Soap ($8 value)
8. Bath & Body Works Candle ($27 value)
9. Micro Stitch Gun ($11 value)
"When you wish upon a STAR" Themed Basket
$90
Starting bid
Be inspired by this collection of superstar-themed goodies! A total value of $147.
1. Beyonce "Renaissance" Vinyl Record ($45 value)
2. Ariana Grande “Ari" Perfume ($35 value)
3. Taylor Swift Tote Bag ($15 value)
4. Oud Rosewood Candle ($30 value)
5. "Famous Faces" Blank Greeting Cards x 4 ($12 value)
6. Estee Lauder Lip Gloss ($10 value)
"Hairspray" Themed Basket
$120
Starting bid
You can't stop the beat! So you better join in and dance in style with these fabulous items! A total value of $175.
1. Eva NYC Hair and Body Spray Glitter ($15 value)
2. "Hairspray" the Musical Cosmetic Bag ($15 value)
3. "Hairspray" the Musical T-shirt Size Large ($40 value)
4. Con-Air Infinity Pro Hair Dryer ($50 value)
5. Sebastian Shaper Plus Hairspray ($30 value)
6. Joico Defy Damage Duo Shampoo/Conditioner ($25 value)
"Luck Be A Lady" Themed Basket
$20
Starting bid
Test your luck with this bundle of scratch-off lottery tickets! A total value of $30 (but it could be worth so much more!).
1. Super Cash Word $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
2. Wild Side $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
3. High Roller $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
4. 25 Days of Winning $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
5. Extreme Green $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
6. Winter Words $50,000 Top Prize ($3 value)
7. Veterans Cash $30,000 Top Prize ($2 value)
"Be More Chill" Themed Basket
$140
Starting bid
Be more chill with this basket of board game & video game galore! A total value of $205.
1. "Flick of Faith" near mint condition ($50 value)
2. "Fire Tower" near mint condition ($20 value)
3. "Dandelions" mint condition ($25 value)
4. "BLABBI" mint condition ($30 value)
5. Voucher for streaming appearance or gaming buddy in Valorant for 2 hours ($80 value)
"Waitress" Themed Basket
$90
Starting bid
Cook & Bake your heart out this holiday season with these goodies! Pro Tip: If you ran out of salt, just listen to "She Used to be Mine" and you'll have enough tear for that. A total value of $133.
1. "She's Imperfect But She Tries" Makeup Mirror ($12 value)
2. "She Is Messy But She’s Kind" Apron ($15 value)
3. Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin, 17.75 Inch, Natural
($12 value)
4. Dough Presser Pocket Pie Molds ($14 value)
5. VALOME 2 Pack Kitchen Aprons ($10 value)
6.The Book On Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies ($20 value)
7. Cookbook ($25 value)
8. Cookbook ($25 value)
Tumble 22 Gift Basket
$70
Starting bid
Donated by the generous Tumble 22 - Texas Chicken Joint, A funky chicken joint with cold beer, hot chicken, and stiff drinks. A total value of $100.
1. Tumble 22 Gift Card ($50 value)
2. Tumble 22 Merchandise ($50 value)
Nice Winery Private Wine Class for 10-16 People
$850
Starting bid
An unbelievable deal! Gather up your wine-loving friends and enjoy 6 award-winning wines, wine education, and a specialty charcuterie board at the spectacular Nice Winery right here in Houston! A total value of $1,200.
Axelrad Beer Garden Happy Hour for 10 People
$100
Starting bid
Boozy drinks, food trucks, live music, cool vibes, and your favorite people -- that's what I'd call a HAPPY HOUR! Grab this certificate to enjoy Happy Hour for a Party of 10 at Axelrad Beer Garden. A total value of $150.
Rice University Football Tickets & Mia's Table Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
Football game and scrumptious southern food? Yes, please! A total value of $150.
1. Four Other Reserved tickets for the 2025 Rice Football Season ($100 value)
2. Mia's Table Gift Card ($50 value)
Theater & Burger
$70
Starting bid
Dinner and a show! A total value of $100.
1. Two tickets to any One MainStage performance at Main Street Theater ($75 value)
2. The Burger Joint Gift Card ($25 value)
SHEROES - SIGNED THAAR Calendar & Subway Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Texas Heroes Advocating Austism Research (THAAR) is a wonderful organization and a great partner of Houston Show Choir's (cue It's Raining Men, or Women, your choice lol). Support two good causes & treat yourself your favorite sub sandwich. A total value of $55+.
1. A SIGNED copy of the 2025 THAAR Calendar - SHEROES ($25 value for the calendar & priceless for the signatures)
2. Subway $25 Gift Card + One Free 6-in Sub ($30 value)
HEROES - SIGNED THAAR Calendar & Subway Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Texas Heroes Advocating Austism Research (THAAR) is a wonderful organization and a great partner of Houston Show Choir's (cue It's Raining Men, or Women, your choice lol). Support two good causes & treat yourself your favorite sub sandwich. A total value of $55+.
1. A SIGNED copy of the 2025 THAAR Calendar - HEROES ($25 value for the calendar & priceless for the signatures)
2. Subway $25 Gift Card + One Free 6-in Sub ($30 value)
The Escape Game + Mia's Table
$140
Starting bid
This bundle makes such a fun day out with friends! A total value of $205.
1. Passes for 4 People at The Escape Game ($155 value)
2. Mia's Table Gift Card ($50 value)
Tucker & Pluckers
$35
Starting bid
See what I did there? Tucker & Pluckers? A total value of $55.
1. Kyle Tucker Silver Slugger Bobblehead ($30 value)
2. Pluckers Gift Card ($25 value)
Savory & Sweet
$32
Starting bid
Savory or Sweet? Yes.
A total value of $52.
1. Amy's Ice Creams: Four Gift Certificates for a small ice cream with one crush'n or topping ($27 value)
2. The Burger Joint Gift Card ($25 value)
Sing & Sub
$55
Starting bid
A bundle of Classics! A total value of $80.
1. West Side Story Vocal Selections Music Book ($20 value)
2. Two Subway $25 Gift Card + Two Free 6-in Subs ($60 value)
The Perfect Stocking Stuffers
$45
Starting bid
A collection of perfect stocking stuffers (or keep for yourself, we don't judge) in a cute bucket! A total value of $68.
1. A gently used golden crossbody purse ($20 value)
2. A pair of cozy socks ($10 value)
3. A hand made Buff City Soap ($8 value)
4. A small candle ($5 value)
5. GourmetGiftBasckets.com Gift Card ($25 value)
Phoenicia Specialty Foods Gift Card
$70
Starting bid
Delicious AND Healthy??? You bet! Treat your taste buds with some Mediterranean delights with this Phoenicia Specialty Foods Gift Card ($100 value).
New Year's Resolutions
$140
Starting bid
It's almost that time of year, y'all! Let's het healthier and stronger in 2025! A total value of $ 200.
1. JADE YOGA Yoga Mat ($90 value)
2. GAIAM Yoga Block ($10 value)
3. Femcore Free Class ($30 value)
4. Two Free Class Passes for IM=X Pilates ($70 value)
