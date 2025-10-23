HSC Cabaret 2025 Silent Auction

All of these amazing items are tied to a line from the beloved musical/movie, can you guess what they are? Scroll to the end for answers. This basket has a total value of $234. 1. A 30-minute voice lesson with Houston Show Choir's Interim Artistic Director Jennifer Agbu ($45 value) 2. Boyd's Bears Snow Globe ($35 value) 3. Bluetooth Singalong Microphone ($30 value) 4. Custom-printed sleep mask, pillow cover, and zippered cosmetic bag ($25 value) 5. Two custom-printed mugs ($30 value) 6. Snowflake Cookie Cutter ($5 value) 7. Two tickets to Houston Show Choir's "Joy!" Concert on Dec. 14, 2024 (up to $64 value) Answers: 1. When you sing, you begin with Do-Re-Mi 2. These are a few of my favorite things ... 3. My heart wants to sing every song it hears 4. The sun has gone to bed and so must I 5. Tea, a drink with jam and bread 6. Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes 7. My heart will be blessed with the sound of music