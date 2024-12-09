HSC Fall 2024 "JOY!" Concert Silent Auction

Test your luck with this bundle of scratch-off lottery tickets! A total value of $38 (but it could be worth so much more!).
1. "7" - $250,000 Top Prize ($10 value)
2. 25 Days of Winning - $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
3. High Roller - $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
4. Lucky 7s - $200,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
5. $100,000 Fortune - $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value)
6. Crossword - $50,000 Top Prize ($3 value)
7. 30X Power Word Blitz - $60,000 Top Prize ($3 value)
8. Classic Bingo! - $30,000 Top Prize ($2 value)
Nice Winery Private Wine Class for 10-16 People
$800
An unbelievable deal! Gather up your wine-loving friends (10-16 people) and enjoy 6 award-winning wines, wine education, and a specialty charcuterie board at the spectacular Nice Winery right here in Houston! A total value of $1,200.
Axelrad Beer Garden Happy Hour Party for 10 People
$90
Boozy drinks, food trucks, live music, cool vibes, and your favorite people -- that's what I'd call a HAPPY HOUR! This certificate is good for a Happy Hour Party of 10 (includes 1 table reservation + 10 drink tickets valued at $10/drink) at Axelrad Beer Garden in Midtown Houston. (Redeem anytime except after 7pm on Friday or Saturday.) A total value of $150.
Rice University Football Tickets (4)
$60
Four (4) Other Reserved tickets for the 2025 Rice Football Season. A total value of $100 value.
Mia's Table Gift Card
$35
One of HSC's favorite spots! Treat yourself with some scrumptious Southern food from Mia's Table!
One Mia's Table Gift Card. $50 value.
Yoga Mat + Yoga Block + Free Pilates Class Passes (4)
$80
Let's get healthier and stronger in 2025! A total value of $ 240.
1. JADE YOGA Yoga Mat ($90 value)
2. GAIAM Yoga Block ($10 value)
3. Four Free Class Passes for IM=X Pilates ($140 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Red HSC Mug (1/2)
$15
A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23.
1. HSC logo 11oz mug red inside ($20 value)
2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value)
3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Red HSC Mug (2/2)
$15
A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23.
1. HSC logo 11oz mug red inside ($20 value)
2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value)
3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Dark Green HSC Mug (1/2)
$15
A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23.
1. HSC logo 11oz mug dark green inside ($20 value)
2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value)
3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Dark Green HSC Mug (2/2)
$15
A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23.
1. HSC logo 11oz mug dark green inside ($20 value)
2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value)
3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
