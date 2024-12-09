Houston Show Choir

Houston Show Choir

HSC Fall 2024 "JOY!" Concert Silent Auction

2025 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

Lottery Ticket Bundle item
Lottery Ticket Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Test your luck with this bundle of scratch-off lottery tickets! A total value of $38 (but it could be worth so much more!). 1. "7" - $250,000 Top Prize ($10 value) 2. 25 Days of Winning - $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value) 3. High Roller - $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value) 4. Lucky 7s - $200,000 Top Prize ($5 value) 5. $100,000 Fortune - $100,000 Top Prize ($5 value) 6. Crossword - $50,000 Top Prize ($3 value) 7. 30X Power Word Blitz - $60,000 Top Prize ($3 value) 8. Classic Bingo! - $30,000 Top Prize ($2 value)
Nice Winery Private Wine Class for 10-16 People item
Nice Winery Private Wine Class for 10-16 People
$800

Starting bid

An unbelievable deal! Gather up your wine-loving friends (10-16 people) and enjoy 6 award-winning wines, wine education, and a specialty charcuterie board at the spectacular Nice Winery right here in Houston! A total value of $1,200.
Axelrad Beer Garden Happy Hour Party for 10 People item
Axelrad Beer Garden Happy Hour Party for 10 People
$90

Starting bid

Boozy drinks, food trucks, live music, cool vibes, and your favorite people -- that's what I'd call a HAPPY HOUR! This certificate is good for a Happy Hour Party of 10 (includes 1 table reservation + 10 drink tickets valued at $10/drink) at Axelrad Beer Garden in Midtown Houston. (Redeem anytime except after 7pm on Friday or Saturday.) A total value of $150.
Rice University Football Tickets (4) item
Rice University Football Tickets (4)
$60

Starting bid

Four (4) Other Reserved tickets for the 2025 Rice Football Season. A total value of $100 value.
Mia's Table Gift Card item
Mia's Table Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

One of HSC's favorite spots! Treat yourself with some scrumptious Southern food from Mia's Table! One Mia's Table Gift Card. $50 value.
Yoga Mat + Yoga Block + Free Pilates Class Passes (4) item
Yoga Mat + Yoga Block + Free Pilates Class Passes (4)
$80

Starting bid

Let's get healthier and stronger in 2025! A total value of $ 240. 1. JADE YOGA Yoga Mat ($90 value) 2. GAIAM Yoga Block ($10 value) 3. Four Free Class Passes for IM=X Pilates ($140 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Red HSC Mug (1/2) item
Hot Chocolate Kit with Red HSC Mug (1/2)
$15

Starting bid

A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23. 1. HSC logo 11oz mug red inside ($20 value) 2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value) 3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Red HSC Mug (2/2) item
Hot Chocolate Kit with Red HSC Mug (2/2)
$15

Starting bid

A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23. 1. HSC logo 11oz mug red inside ($20 value) 2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value) 3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Dark Green HSC Mug (1/2) item
Hot Chocolate Kit with Dark Green HSC Mug (1/2)
$15

Starting bid

A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23. 1. HSC logo 11oz mug dark green inside ($20 value) 2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value) 3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)
Hot Chocolate Kit with Dark Green HSC Mug (2/2) item
Hot Chocolate Kit with Dark Green HSC Mug (2/2)
$15

Starting bid

A true holiday favorite! A total value of $23. 1. HSC logo 11oz mug dark green inside ($20 value) 2. One packet of Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix ($1 value) 3. PICCA Milk Hot Choco Melt with Marshmallows ($2 value)

