Houston Show Choir

Hosted by

Houston Show Choir

About this event

Sales closed

HSC Fall 2025 Concert Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2025 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA

Signed Program + HSC Swags item
Signed Program + HSC Swags
$20

Starting bid

A fan of this concert and Houston Show Choir? Then you don't want to miss this little bundle of HSC goodies! ($35 total value):

1. Full Cast Signed & Framed Program of "Home for the Holidays"
2. HSC Black Canvas Pouch 8"x5"
3. HSC Light-up Ball Cap

Zoo & Donuts item
Zoo & Donuts
$65

Starting bid

Fact: A day with zoo animals and donuts is a good day! A total value of $162.

1. Houston Zoo: Pair of Tickets ($62 value)
2. Shipley Do-nuts Gift Card ($50) and Swags

That Smells Good! item
That Smells Good!
$30

Starting bid

Everyday can be spa day with this thoughtfully curated scented personal care basket by @designs_by_anisa!

Rice Athletics Tickets & Swags item
Rice Athletics Tickets & Swags
$75

Starting bid

Football, basketball, or baseball...it's your pick! Plus brand-name athletic wear. A total value of $200.

1. Four (4) Rice University Football/Men's Basketball/Baseball Tickets
2. White Adidas UPF50 Bucket Hat Size S/M

3. Light Blue Rice Owls T-shirt Size M

4. Navy Blue Adidas Quick Dry Polo Shirt Size L

Custom Pet Portrait item
Custom Pet Portrait
$75

Starting bid

A whimsical portrait is such a great gift for any pet owner (yourself included)! The artist being an HSC member makes it all the more special. A total value of $125.

TUTS Presents White Christmas - 2 Tickets! item
TUTS Presents White Christmas - 2 Tickets! item
TUTS Presents White Christmas - 2 Tickets!
$100

Starting bid

For a dazzling Christmas, go see Irving Berlin's White Christmas presented by the beloved Theatre Under The Stars! A total value of up to $350.

1. Pair of Tickets for White Christmas by TUTS

One-Hour Family/Couples Photo Session item
One-Hour Family/Couples Photo Session
$100

Starting bid

Thinking about a lovely spring time photo shoot outside? Secure this certificate for a one-hour photo session (@capturedbyafiya)! A value of $375.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!