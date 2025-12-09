HSC Fall 2025 Concert Silent Auction

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A fan of this concert and Houston Show Choir? Then you don't want to miss this little bundle of HSC goodies! ($35 total value):
1. Full Cast Signed & Framed Program of "Home for the Holidays"
2. HSC Black Canvas Pouch 8"x5"
3. HSC Light-up Ball Cap
Starting bid
Fact: A day with zoo animals and donuts is a good day! A total value of $162.
1. Houston Zoo: Pair of Tickets ($62 value)
2. Shipley Do-nuts Gift Card ($50) and Swags
Starting bid
Everyday can be spa day with this thoughtfully curated scented personal care basket by @designs_by_anisa!
Starting bid
Football, basketball, or baseball...it's your pick! Plus brand-name athletic wear. A total value of $200.
1. Four (4) Rice University Football/Men's Basketball/Baseball Tickets
2. White Adidas UPF50 Bucket Hat Size S/M
3. Light Blue Rice Owls T-shirt Size M
4. Navy Blue Adidas Quick Dry Polo Shirt Size L
Starting bid
A whimsical portrait is such a great gift for any pet owner (yourself included)! The artist being an HSC member makes it all the more special. A total value of $125.
Starting bid
For a dazzling Christmas, go see Irving Berlin's White Christmas presented by the beloved Theatre Under The Stars! A total value of up to $350.
1. Pair of Tickets for White Christmas by TUTS
Starting bid
Thinking about a lovely spring time photo shoot outside? Secure this certificate for a one-hour photo session (@capturedbyafiya)! A value of $375.
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