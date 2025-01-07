HSF Trivia Night at Industrial Arts Brewing 2025

You can buy a single ticket and get assigned to a table of 8 and make 7 new friends. If you have a team already in mind to play with, you're in the wrong place. You want to buy a Full Table of 8 below.
Social Hour Only
$25
Swing by the Brewery from 6:30-7:30 to see the sights, have a drink and a snack, and wish your favorite team good luck. Then after that, pop by the Taproom for $1 off pints with your wristband.
Trivia & Social Hour - Full Table of 8
$640
Guarantee your team has a table - Have your Captain buy the table for your team.
Trivia & Social Hour - Mini Table
$320
New this year! Mini tables! These are hi-top tables that seat up to 4 players. Introverted? Feel free to buy your mini table and sit alone.
