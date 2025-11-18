Hope Community Church

Offered by

Hope Community Church

About this shop

HSM Merch

Hoodie - Thirst No More Green item
Hoodie - Thirst No More Green item
Hoodie - Thirst No More Green
$32

This is a new item for the 25-26 winter season.


A great fitting hoodie with an encouraging message - you gotta stay hydrated!

Hoodie - Thirst No More Gray item
Hoodie - Thirst No More Gray item
Hoodie - Thirst No More Gray
$32

This is a new item for the 25-26 winter season.


A great fitting hoodie with an encouraging message - you gotta stay hydrated!

T Shirt - Thirst No More item
T Shirt - Thirst No More item
T Shirt - Thirst No More
$15

This is a new item for the 25-26 winter season.


A basic tee with an encouraging message - you gotta stay hydrated! Only available in forest green.

New Hat - His Glory and My Good item
New Hat - His Glory and My Good item
New Hat - His Glory and My Good
$25

This is a new hat. Available red/orange, cream, or gray. Limited availability. If sold out, let Kyle know you want one and he will order more!

Long Sleeve Tee - Grown in Truth and Grace item
Long Sleeve Tee - Grown in Truth and Grace item
Long Sleeve Tee - Grown in Truth and Grace
$25

An incredibly comfortable Comfort Colors Long Sleeve Shirt. It says what we pray for - that our students will be grown more into the likeness of Jesus by His Grace and Truth.

Crew Sweatshirt - Cream HSM Embroidered item
Crew Sweatshirt - Cream HSM Embroidered
$18

Sometimes all you need is a simple sweatshirt.

Sweatpants - Always Hope item
Sweatpants - Always Hope item
Sweatpants - Always Hope
$10

Comfy and encouraging!

Blue Beanie item
Blue Beanie
$8

Gotta keep the noggin warm!

HSM Mug item
HSM Mug
$5

Coffee, tea, water, soda, milk and cookies?! Anything is great in this mug!

Croc Jibbitz item
Croc Jibbitz
$2

My feet are on the croc...

HSM Keychain item
HSM Keychain
$3

Spice up your keychain with a little HSM sauce.

Sticker item
Sticker
$1

Choose whichever sticker you want when you pick up your order. There are lotttsss to choose from.

HSM Sunglasses item
HSM Sunglasses
$3

Protect your retinas!

Dad Cap - Hope Leaf item
Dad Cap - Hope Leaf item
Dad Cap - Hope Leaf
$10

This classic hat looks great on any dad! (or mom, son, daughter, or pet!)

Dad Cap - HSM item
Dad Cap - HSM item
Dad Cap - HSM
$10

This classic hat also looks great on any dad! (or mom, son, daughter, or pet!)

BelvedereBall Dad Cap item
BelvedereBall Dad Cap
$10

Represent one of the greatest beach games of all time - BelvedereBall! Created by HSM at Harvey Cedars in 2018.

BelvedereBall Bucket Hat item
BelvedereBall Bucket Hat
$15

This item comes in two sizes: Small/Medium or Medium/Large.


Represent one of the greatest beach games of all time - BelvedereBall! Created by HSM at Harvey Cedars in 2018.

HSM Mesh Trucker hat item
HSM Mesh Trucker hat
$10

Do truck drivers actually wear trucker hats?

Trucker Hat - Big HSM item
Trucker Hat - Big HSM item
Trucker Hat - Big HSM
$5
Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Welcome Home Red item
Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Welcome Home Red item
Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Welcome Home Red
$10

only 1 left of this throwback.

T-shirt - Getup outta that grave item
T-shirt - Getup outta that grave
$5

only 1 left of this limited edition T.

T-shirt - Black Hex item
T-shirt - Black Hex
$5

only 1 left of this throwback.

T-shirt - More Than Scraps item
T-shirt - More Than Scraps
$5

The official band tshirt from the High School Harvey Cedars 2021 worship band...get it before its gone!

Hoodie - His Truth item
Hoodie - His Truth item
Hoodie - His Truth
$20

Warm and cozy. Get it while you can!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!