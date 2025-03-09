HSM - Summer Camp Registration Form

9500 Brooks Rd S

Windsor, CA 95492, USA

Summer 2025 item
Summer 2025
$400
Summer 2025 program registration Must be age 9-17 to audition (5th - 12th grade) Auditions are for determining roles only– everyone who signs up will receive a part! Come prepared to perform the song(s) and lines listed for your character of choice on (MTI audition central link)
HSM Summer 2025 - Additional Family Members item
HSM Summer 2025 - Additional Family Members
$320
Summer 2025 program registration - 20% Discount for each additional family member Must be age 10-17 to audition (5th - 12th grade) Auditions are for determining roles only– everyone who signs up will receive a part! Come prepared to perform the song(s) and lines listed for your character of choice on (MTI audition central link)
