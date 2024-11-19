HSMB K-12 Music Wishes 2024-2025

Mrs. Hartman is looking for 4 Tubano Head Covers for her general music classroom at Hamburg Middle School.
Mrs. Ersing is looking for 4 glockenspiels to replace some worn ones: "These barred instruments are used periodically throughout the year for all grades, and also in a large unit in 4th and 5th grade. The unit focuses on music notation reading skills and independence." Would be used preK-5 at Armor Elementary.
Mr. Miraglia is looking for 5 mouthpieces to replace ones that are 20+ years old and starting to lose their plating. These would be used at Hamburg Middle School by grades 6-8 band students.
Mr. Miraglia is looking for 3 pairs of Timpani Mallets to replace some well-worn ones. These would be used at Hamburg Middle School by grade 6-8 band students
Mrs. Biddle is looking for 24 kazoos for her general music classroom at Boston Valley Elementary.
Mrs. Biddle is looking for Music Stickers for her general music classroom at Boston Valley Elementary.
Mrs. Hartman would like to bring a guest conductor in to work with her 6th grade select chorus students at Hamburg Middle School.
Mrs. Meholick is looking for a set of classroom tuners for Hamburg Middle School string students - 10 for violin/viola and 5 for cello / bass.
Mrs. Biddle is looking for 100 music-themed pencils for her general music classroom at Boston Valley Elementary.
Mrs. Biddle is looking for 2 music themed books for her general music classroom at Boston Valley Elementary.
Mr. Beiter is looking for 4 Ukuleles for his general music classroom at Union Pleasant Elementary School.
Mrs. Hartman is looking to give her students a concert experience at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Mrs. Hartman would like to take her 6th grade select chorus members to visit the HCSD Elementary Schools to help promote chorus at the middle school.
Mrs. Hartman is looking to purchase 2 choral pieces for her Hamburg Middle School 6th and 7th grade choral students.
Requested by Mr. Mellerski for High School Chorale. "The Black Folder (10-7/8" x 12-7/8" ) is a durable, lightweight folder with options available to suit a wide range of requirements. This is one of the best folders available for singers - an elegant, lightweight folder at a great value. A bottom strap, which connects at the outside base of the folder, is detachable in the deluxe model. Other features included in both folders are a comfortable hand strap on the spine, gold corner protectors, expandable pockets, and a name-card holder."
Requested by Mrs. Darling for Armor and Boston. "All Hodge silk swabs are made from 100% silk and come in performers black, royal blue, burgundy, forest green, and deep purple. Silk is very absorbent, soaking up water in instruments better than any other natural material on the market, including both cotton and chamois. Most uniquely, silk is also very compressible, making it possible to pull through instruments with large variations in bore size. In addition, silk is lint free."
Requested by Mrs. Darling for Armor and Boston. "Talk to any clarinet or sax player, and odds are at some point in their career, they or one of their colleagues relied on Vandoren reeds for every performance. Vandoren Traditional Bb Clarinet Reeds are found in instrument cases everywhere, with over 100 years of high-quality construction solidifying their place as a superior mass-produced woodwind reed. Vandoren Traditional reeds deliver incredible results across the instrument's full register, allowing for intricate, articulate playing with a highly responsive attack. They also lend exceptional depth to your playing, producing a fuller, clearer sound than comparable reeds with a flexibility that allows for legato and staccato playing of large intervals. And with their wide selection of strengths and package quantities, Vandoren reeds are catered to students and professionals alike."
