A Night on the Hudson with HSMSE

The HSMSE PTA is paying $85 per guest for this event. However, any donation to HSMSE (see below) will count as a ticket, regardless of the amount! If you are able to pay more than $85, please consider an add on or a supplemental donation in addition to a full price ticket.
The HSMSE PTA is paying $85 per guest for this event. However, any donation to HSMSE (see below) will count as a ticket, regardless of the amount! If you are able to pay more than $85, please consider an add on or a supplemental donation in addition to a full price ticket.
Add-On: Buy drinks for the teachers and staff!
$50
Help cover the cost of cocktails for our teachers and staff.
Tax deductible!
Help cover the cost of cocktails for our teachers and staff.
Tax deductible!
Add-On: Sponsor a teacher or staff member!
$100
Cover the full cost of an HSMSE guest.
Tax deductible!
Cover the full cost of an HSMSE guest.
Tax deductible!
Add-On: Support event logistics!
$250
Help the PTA pay for AV, transportation, supplies, and other event logistics.
Tax deductible!
Help the PTA pay for AV, transportation, supplies, and other event logistics.
Tax deductible!
Add-On: Sponsor a table of teachers!
$1,000
Buy admission and drinks for 10 HSMSE teachers.
Tax deductible!
Buy admission and drinks for 10 HSMSE teachers.
Tax deductible!
Add a donation for HSMSE
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!