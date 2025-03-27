eventClosed

TEST Auction 2025

Angry Orange Cat item
Angry Orange Cat
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This elderly orange cat will enhance your home with his loud and incessant meowing. He will also sit in inconvenient places and demand to be fed when his bowl is already full. Priceless!
Clue! item
Clue!
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

How many times have your children told you to "get a clue?" Probably never because they don't say anything understandable anymore. That's OK. All you need to know is this clue has mad rizz, FR, no cap.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing